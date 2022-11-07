HIS vs TRS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- Fancied ECS T10 Barcelona

Here is the ECS T10 Barcelona Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HIS vs TRS Dream11 Team Prediction, HIS vs TRS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, HIS vs TRS Playing 11s ECS T10 Barcelona Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Hira CC Sabadell vs Trinitat Royal Stars, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 Series.

HIS vs TRS Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

HIS vs TRS Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Belgium 2022 Fantasy Hints: Here is the ECS T10 Barcelona Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HIS vs TRS Dream11 Team Prediction, HIS vs TRS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, HIS vs TRS Playing 11s ECS T10 Barcelona Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Hira CC Sabadell vs Trinitat Royal Stars, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 Series. HIS vs TRS Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Belgium 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Hira CC Sabadell vs Trinitat Royal Stars, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Montjuic Ground 7 PM IST November 7, Monday.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Barcelona match toss between Hira CC Sabadell and Trinitat Royal Stars will take place at 6.30 PM IST

Time – November 7, 7 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground.

HIS vs TRS Dream11 Team Prediction

Keeper – Taqqi UI Mazhar

Batsmen – Tariq Mehmood, Fakhar Nazir, Bakhtiar Khalid (VC)

All-rounders – Sufian Ansar, Anwar UI Haq (C), Aqeel Ansar

Bowlers – Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Rafay, Asad Ullah.

HIS vs TRS Probable Playing XI

Hira CC Sabadell: Shanawar Shahzad, Bakhtiar Khalid, Fakhar Nazir, Annas Sultan Khan, Anwar Ul Haq(C), Shafat Ali Syed, Abid Ali-II, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Fida Hussain, Ikram Ul Haq, Zeeshan Ashraf

Trinitat Royal Stars: Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Amir Hamza, Aqeel Ansar(C), Muhammad Rafay, Iqbal Muhammad, Usama Shahzad, Sufian Ansar, Hashim Mir Ali, Sanwal Masood, Shahzaib Qaiser.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.



