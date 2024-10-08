Hisar Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Will Savitri Jindal secure seat by defeating Kamal Gupta? Check leading, winning, trailing candidates

Hisar Assembly Election Results LIVE: The counting of votes polled in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday amid tight security arrangements. Meanwhile, Savitri Jindal, contesting as as independent candidate, will face tough competition against Kamal Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Gupta has served as Hisar’s MP since 2014. Jindal previously held the Hisar seat on a Congress ticket from 2005 to 2013 but was defeated by Gupta. Now, the two rivals face off in the same constituency once again.

The counting of votes polled in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday amid tight security arrangements. Polling for the 90 seats of the Haryana Assembly ended on October 5. Counting of votes for assembly elections in Haryana will begin at 8 am. Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by EVM counting after 30 minutes. The key parties in the fray are the BJP, the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party. However, most seats will see a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress.