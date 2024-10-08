NationalPolitics

Hisar Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Will Savitri Jindal secure seat by defeating Kamal Gupta? Check leading, winning, trailing candidates

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 8, 2024
0 24 1 minute read

Hisar Assembly Election Results LIVE: The counting of votes polled in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday amid tight security arrangements. Meanwhile, Savitri Jindal, contesting as as independent candidate, will face tough competition against Kamal Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Gupta has served as Hisar’s MP since 2014. Jindal previously held the Hisar seat on a Congress ticket from 2005 to 2013 but was defeated by Gupta. Now, the two rivals face off in the same constituency once again.

The counting of votes polled in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday amid tight security arrangements. Polling for the 90 seats of the Haryana Assembly ended on October 5. Counting of votes for assembly elections in Haryana will begin at 8 am. Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by EVM counting after 30 minutes. The key parties in the fray are the BJP, the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party. However, most seats will see a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress.


Source link

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 8, 2024
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Counting of votes to begins

October 8, 2024

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: Winners List Updates- Check Party Wise Winning Candidates MLAs List from BJP Congress

October 8, 2024

Will BJP suffer setback in J&K? Counting shortly

October 8, 2024

Is Ola in danger? Central panel issues notice to EV company after…, check report

October 7, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow