Aam Aadmi Party has opened its account in Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections after party candidate Mehraj Malik won by a margin of 4548 votes from BJP’s candidate Gajay Singh Rana.

The win is being seen as a major development for AAP. Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has not started making its national presence after Delhi, Punjab and Gujarat. It will give a boost to party to try its hand in upcoming elections in Jhrakhand and Maharashtra.