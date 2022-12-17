History Beckons France Captain Hugo Lloris Ahead Of FIFA World Cuo 2022 Final Vs Argentina

Hugo Lloris was the France captain four years ago in Russia when they defeated Croatia in the final to lift the FIFA World Cup.

France’s goalkeeper Hugo Lloris makes a save during the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal against Morocco. (Image: AP)

Doha: History beckons Hugo Lloris ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal against Argentina on Sunday at the Kalifa Stadium in Qatar. The France goalkeeper, who led the team to title four years ago in Russia, stands a chance to become first captain of a national side to lift the coveted trophy for a second time.

The 35-year-old, Lloris, has been in the form of his life in the tournament. Playing his third FIFA World Cup (first in 2014), the Tottenham Hotspur goalie was rock solid under the bar putting in some scintillating saves especially against England and Morocco in the quarterfinal and semifinal respectively.

Earlier several players have won more than one World Cup but no one lifted the trophy twice as a skipper. Take the example of Brazilian Bellini. He led Brazil to 1958 World Cup win in Sweden. Four years later, Bellini was called up again in Chile but had to warm the bench behind Mauro Ramos. Brazil won the World Cup in 1962.

Another Brazilian legend Dunga had the chance to lift the trophy twice as captain in 1998. After winning the World Cup in 1994 in USA, Brazil, under Dunga, made the final in 1998 as well but were defeated by Zinedine Zidane’s France at home.

Late Argentina legend Diego Maradon could have been on the list too but after guiding his team to title in 1986, lost the final to Italy in 1990. Going back further, Italian Giuseppe Meazza won two World Cup titles in 1934 and 1938 but was the captain only in the second one.



