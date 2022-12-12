Monday, December 12, 2022
HomeNationalHistory of Indian Team in Test Cricket Against Bangladesh| Watch Video
National

History of Indian Team in Test Cricket Against Bangladesh| Watch Video

By admin
0
47


India and Bangladesh have played a total of 35 matches together, In which India has won 30 of them while Bangladesh has only 5 victories to its name. Watch the video to know the history of India Vs Bangladesh in Tests…

The day for the India vs Bangladesh Test match is near. India and Bangladesh will play their first match of 2 matches test series from 14th December 2022 to 18th December 2022 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The first Test match is to be played on 14 December. You will be surprised to know that Bangladesh played its first test match against India only in 2000. Watch the video to know what has been the history of India and Bangladesh in Tests.

Written By: Piyush Kumar




Published Date: December 12, 2022 7:16 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleKarnataka Reports First Case Of Zika Virus as 5-Year-Old Girl Tests Positive, State to Issue Guidelines Soon
Next articleXiaomi debuts its latest flagship line-up – the Xiaomi 13 series
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
47
Previous articleKarnataka Reports First Case Of Zika Virus as 5-Year-Old Girl Tests Positive, State to Issue Guidelines Soon
Next articleXiaomi debuts its latest flagship line-up – the Xiaomi 13 series
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677