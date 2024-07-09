HKTB Launches New Promotional Campaign “Summer Chill Hong Kong” Offering “Summer Triple Rewards” Valued at Over HKD$100 Million

Hong Kong The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is launching a new “Summer Chill Hong Kong” campaign, featuring the “Summer Triple Rewards“promotion. This initiative will provide 500,000 sets of rewards to all overnight visitors to Hong Kong, including benefits in transportation, sightseeing, dining, and retail totalling over HK$100 million. HKTB is also collaborating with the trade to present a range of spending offers to further stimulate visitor spending in Hong Kong. Summer Chill Hong Kong 2024 The Summer Chill Hong Kong campaign provides Indian tourists with an added incentive to enjoy quality tourism services in the city by showcasing Hong Kong’s vibrant summer offerings and enriching visitor experiences. From July to September, the new “Summer Chill Hong Kong” campaign will foster an exciting summer vibe with the following four highlights: Advertise here To book Call 6291968677 1. 500,000 sets of “Summer Triple Rewards” for overnight visitors From 1 July (Monday) onwards, HKTB will hand out a total of 500,000 “Summer Triple Rewards” worth over HK$100 million in total to all overnight visitors. The spending discount for each set is up to HK$500 and includes three coupons with spending discounts on transport/ sightseeing, retail, and dining. Each overnight visitor is eligible for one set of rewards per stay. The rewards are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Summer Triple Rewards”: details of offers exclusive to overnight visitors Summer Triple Rewards (Spending discounts of up to >HK$500 off) Transport/ sightseeing (Choose one) Dining Shopping Buy one, get one free for: An MTR Airport Express Single Journey Ticket (originally HK$70- $115 per adult); or An MTR Tourist Day Pass (originally HK$65 per adult); or HK$20 for a ride on: The Star Ferry Water Tour (one ride) (originally HK$280-$350 per adult); or HK Tramway: TramOramic Tour (one ride) (originally HK$150 per adult); or A KMB Tourist Day Pass – buses (originally HK$55 per adult) HK$100 off the whole bill upon spending HK$200 or more â” Applicable at more than 1,000 F&B outlets certified by the Quality Tourism Services Scheme and hotel restaurants (over 270 merchants) HK$100 off the whole bill upon spending HK$200 or more â” Applicable at more than 2,700 retail outlets certified by the Quality Tourism Services Scheme and attractions stores (over 100 merchants) Distribution period 11 July (Thursday) to 15 September (Sunday) 2024 Eligibility All overnight visitors with booking record of Hong Kong accommodation, or return tickets for flight, train, bus or ferry are eligible for the rewards Collection 1. Collect at your hotel upon check-in. One per guest. 2. Present a valid booking document or transportation ticket at one of the designated HKTB counters 2. More than 100 selected spending offers jointly offered with the trade & New city-wide decor to showcase the vibrant summer Together with more than 100 brands in the city, HKTB is introducing more than 100 selected summer offers from airlines, attractions, the dining and retail sectors, shopping malls, and travel agents for visitors and locals to enjoy. HKTB also supports the promotion of different activities organised by the trade, such as the “Hong Kong Shopping Festival 2024” (www.hkrma.org/en/shopfest2024), organised by the Hong Kong Retail Management Association. Themed “Enjoy Hong Kong Privileges • Courtesy”, the festival aims to provide locals and visitors with shopping privileges and courteous service, offering them a pleasant shopping experience and upholding Hong Kong’s reputation as a hospitable city and an “Experiential Shopping Paradise“. In addition, HKTB will install new summer-themed decorations at the Kowloon Visitor Centre at the Star Ferry Pier in Tsim Sha Tsui, the Central-Mid-Levels escalator, various cross-boundary control ports, Hong Kong International Airport, Hong Kong West Kowloon Station, selected MTR stations, Airport Express stations, trams, Star Ferries, buses, the bus stop outside SOGO Causeway Bay Store, and shopping malls. These decorations aim to create an energetic and cheerful city-wide ambience.

3. City-wide event promotions: Doraemon’s “Anywhere Door” at various locations in town HKTB will also step up promotions of city-wide happenings and events in the summer. Riding on the staging of one of the world’s largest Doraemon exhibitions, “100% DORAEMON & FRIENDS“, in Hong Kong, HKTB is partnering with the organiser of the exhibition, creative brand AllRightsReserved, to present “100% DORAEMON & FRIENDS” Anywhere Door in Hong Kong, bringing the character’s “Anywhere Door” to the city. The “Anywhere Door” will be erected at 10 popular locations in Kowloon and on Hong Kong Island, one at each spot, from 9 July (Tuesday) to 8 August (Thursday). Explore Hong Kong and find all the lovely pink doors. Those who post a photo on a designated social media platform (Facebook, Instagram, or Xiaohongshu) with the hashtags #DORAEMON100 and #DiscoverHongKong may get a chance to win a pin or a premium gift. All gifts will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last. Find the “Anywhere Door” at the following locations: 1. Hong Kong Museum of Art 2. The Peak Tower 3. Kwun Tong Promenade 4. Cochrane Street, Central (near Hollywood Road) 5. Central Pier 6. Chater Garden, Central 7. West Kowloon Cultural District 8. Temple Street (Yung Shu Tau) 9. Water Sports and Recreation Precinct, Wan Chai 10. PMQ* *Owing to special arrangements, the installation and redemption of souvenirs will begin on 12 July. Gift redemption for social media posts Pin redemption 1. Upload a post with the Anywhere Door with the hashtags #DORAEMON100 and #DiscoverHongKong 2. Present the post for checking by staff at the Door to collect a pin Pin Redemption Hours: 12noon – 7 pm Pins and premium gifts are available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last Premium gift redemption 1. Upload 3 posts with the Anywhere Door at 3 different locations with the hashtags #DORAEMON100 and #DiscoverHongKong 2. Visit the redemption counter near the “100% DORAEMON & FRIENDS” exhibition at K11 MUSEA, Tsim Sha Tsui (K11 MUSEA G033 shop): Phase 1: 16 Jul – 22 Jul Phase 2: 23 Jul – 11 Aug 3. Present the 3 posts for checking by staff to collect a premium gift Website: www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/what-s-new/doraemon100.html

4. One-stop website for “Summer Chill Hong Kong”

To further enhance the promotional effect, HKTB has set up a “Summer Chill Hong Kong” one-stop website that provides comprehensive information on all summertime events and concerts in town, as well as spending discounts and offers. The website also offers recommendations on various points of interest to enable visitors and locals to plan their summer activities in advance.

