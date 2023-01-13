Home

Sports

Hockey World Cup 2023: All You Need To Know About Team India

Hockey World Cup 2023: Here’s a closer look at the Indian team ahead of their first match against Spain in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 played at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium.

Hockey World Cup 2023 – All You Need To Know About Team India (Twitter)

New Delhi: With the Hockey World Cup 2023 about to get underway in Bhubneshwar as Australia take on South Africa, the Men In Blue will be in action shortly where they take on Spain in their opening encounter in Rourkela. Harmanpreet Singh will be leading the Indian team, taking over from Manpreet Singh – who led India to a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Here’s a closer look at the India squad along with their state-wise breakdown ahead of their opening FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 match that kicks off at 7 pm IST at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium:

GOAL-KEEPERS

PR Sreejesh (GK) from Kerela: The 34-year-old remains one of the best goal-keepers in the world and was instrumental in India winning the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics. Sreejesh is one of the most experienced players in the team, having played three World Cups for India with 274 appearances and continues to be a vital cog in the line-up.

Krishan Phatak (GK) from Punjab: The 25-year-old has impressed one and all in whatever opportunities he has got to play in the Indian team with Sreejesh being the first choice goal-keeper for India for almost 15 years. With 80 appearances to his name, Phatak will once again look to come up with the goods as and when his services are required in the quadrennial event.

DEFENDERS

Surender Kumar from Haryana: Having made 172 appearances for India, the 29-year-old veteran India defender will once again play a key role for the team.

Jarmanpreet Singh from Punjab: While the 26-year-old has not had a fair run in the Indian team for his inconsistent performances in his four-year international career but has improved in leaps and bounds in the past year and a half including a stellar show at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games where India ended with a silver medal. Jarmanpreet has so far made 50 appearances for India.

Harmanpreet Singh(C) from Punjab: With the opportunity to lead the side for the first time in a World Cup, the 27-year-old would be well aware of the challenges that lie ahead for him and his team. Much of India’s chances in the World Cup would depend on Harmanpreet’s ability to convert the penalty corners. With 164 appearances to his name, the Indian captain has seen the big stage before and knows how to come up with the goods when it matters the most.

Amit Rohidas(VC) from Odisha: Having made 131 appearances for India, the 29-year-old has experience by his side and along with Harmanpreet, he would be assigned the duties to hold the defence together. Having had the experience of playing at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium before as well as in his growing up years, these would be known conditions to Amit.

Nilam Sanjeep Xess from Odisha: While selection might have taken a few by surprise, the 24-year-old has already shown shades of brilliance in whatever little international exposure he has got. Having made 34 appearances for India, he would be second in line after Harmanpreet to take the penalty corners.

Varun Kumar from Punjab: With a World Cup medal already in his cabinet, the 27-year-old would be eyeing another one but this time with the senior team. Having won the junior World Cup earlier in his career and being a integral part of the Indian set-up in the Tokyo Olympics, Varun would once again be an important player for the hosts. Varun has made 118 appearances for India.

Mid-Field

Manpreet Singh from Punjab: With 314 appearances to his name, the 30-year-old is the most experienced player in the Indian team. The former captain, who led India to Olympic glory in Tokyo would once again be one of the players to watch out for in the tournament.

Vivek Sagar Prasad from Madhya Pradesh: The 22-year-old became the second youngest player to make his debut for India and is already considered as the future of Indian hockey. Prasad has made 90 appearances for India so far.

Shamsher Singh from Punjab: Another player who has come up the ranks, the 25-year-old has made 47 appearances for India and played a crucial role in India’s bronze-winning campaign in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Nilakanta Sharma from Manipur: Another player who has won the junior World Cup for India, the 27-year has made 91 appearances for India and continues to improve with every passing game.

Hardik Singh from Punjab: The 24-year-old is another player to watch out for in the tournament. With a knack of finding the right man at the right time and at times finding the net at ease, Hardik can change the complexion of the match in a matter of seconds. He has made 84 appearances for India.

Forward

Sukhjeet Singh from Punjab: The 26-year-old will be looking to impress one and all in the World Cup and having been in and out of the Indian team due to injury, this can be a breakthrough tournament for the Punjab-born player. Sukhjeet has made 16 appearances for India – the least among everyone in the Indian team at the moment.

Abhishek from Haryana: The 23-year-old has made 28 appearances for India and has scored 11 goals for his country so far. Abhishek would look to extend that tally in the upcoming event.

Lalit Upadhyay from Uttar Pradesh: With 31 goals to his name in 131 appearances, Lalit would look to make use of every opportunity that presents itself in the quadrennial event upfront.

Mandeep Singh from Punjab: The 27-year-old is just four away from completing a century of goals for India in 194 appearances. Mandeep will once again lead the forward line along with Akashdeep Singh.

Akashdeep Singh from Punjab: Having scored 83 goals for India in 219 appearances, Akashdeep knows how to find the net. He along with Manpreet will be the key for India in the World Cup.

Coach: Graham Reid



