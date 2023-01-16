Home

Hockey World Cup 2023: Hardik Singh Ruled Out Of Wales Clash Due To Hamstring Injury – Report

India play Wales on January 19 in their final Group D encounter in Hockey World Cup 2023. India are second in the group with four points.

Hardik Singh has been livewire for India in Hockey World Cup 2023.

Roukela: India will miss the services of attacking midfielder Hardik Singh against Wales in their final and crucial Group D encounter of the ongoing Hockey World Cup 2023 due to injury, according to a Times of India report.

Hardik has been a livewire in the Indian midfield in the competition so far. He scored a goal in India’s 2-0 win against Spain while created a flurry of chances against England in an entertaining 0-0 draw.

However, the 24-year-old was down on the ground due to a hamstring injury and left the field in the fourth quarter against England on Sunday. Hardik was seen being attended by the Indian team medical staff. India play Wales on January 19.

There hasn’t been any official statement out from the Indian team regarding Hardik Singh and his continuation for the rest of the tournament. India have named midfielder Rajkumar Pal and defender Jugraj Singh as two reserves while announcing the World Cup squad.

Meanwhile it has been learnt that the support staff are hopeful that the long gap between the games will help Hardik recover. If India finishes on top of Group D, the Men in Blue will be in action on January 25.

In case India play the cross-over round, Harmanpreet Singh’s men will play on January 22.



