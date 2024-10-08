Hodal, Hathin, Palwal Assembly Election Results LIVE: Check Party Wise Key Candidates Winners or Losers – Haryana Election 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading with 49 seats in the current trends in Haryana assembly elections 2024. Similar trends are being observed in Palwal assembly polls. BJP candidate Gaurav Gautam is leading from Palwal while his rival Congress candidate Karan Singh Dalal is trailing by 24,802 votes.

BJP’s Manoj Kumar is leading by 3430 votes from Congress candidate Mohammed Israil in Hathin constituency in 10 round of counting. In Hodal constituency, Congress party candidate Udai Bhan is leading by 1061 votes from BJP candidate Harinder Singh.

Here are the latest update-

BJP’s Gaurav Gautam has maintained the vote margin of 29298 in 12th round of counting of votes at 12:30pm.