Holistic Support for Parkinson’s: Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital Launches “Parinamam” Support Group

Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital is proud to announce the launch of the “Parinamam” Support Group, a comprehensive initiative designed to provide holistic support for patients living with Parkinson’s disease. Parkinsons is a complex, slowly progressing neurodegenerative condition that presents both motor and non-motor symptoms, each requiring specialized care.

L – R: Ms Parvathi, Dr Sivaranjani, Gowri, Guest Patient, Dr Rajeswari, Dr Praveen Chander & Dr Anirban Laha

Understanding Parkinson’s Disease: A Multifaceted Challenge

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is often recognized for its motor symptoms, such as tremors, dyskinesia, issues with walking and balance, difficulty with swallowing, and speech disorders. However, it is essential to understand that Parkinson’s also encompasses non-motor symptoms, including cognitive issues, behavioral abnormalities, hallucinations, sleep disturbances, anxiety, and depression. These diverse symptoms necessitate a multifactorial approach to treatment, combining both pharmacological and non-pharmacological therapies.

“While titration of medications is critical for managing motor symptoms, the role of physiotherapy and occupational therapy cannot be understated,” says Dr. Parvathi, Head of the Physiotherapy Department. “It’s equally important to address the non-motor symptoms with a comprehensive support system.”

Introducing “Parinamam”: A Beacon of Positive Change

In response to the complex needs of Parkinson’s patients, Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital has established the “Parinamam” Support Group under the expert guidance of neurologists Dr. Rajeswari, Dr. Praveen Chander, and Dr. Anirban. The name “Parinamam” translates to “Change,” signifying the group’s mission to bring positive change to the lives of those affected by Parkinson’s disease.

The primary goal of the Parinamam Support Group is to enhance the quality of life for Parkinson’s patients through a multifaceted approach. The group focuses on several key areas:

Emotional Support: Providing a safe space for patients to share their feelings, experiences, and challenges, reducing feelings of isolation and depression.

Information Sharing: Offering up-to-date information on Parkinson’s disease, including treatment options, management strategies, and lifestyle adjustments.

Peer Support: Facilitating connections between individuals facing similar challenges, fostering a sense of community and shared understanding.

Skill Development: Conducting workshops and activities to help patients maintain or improve their physical, mental, and social functioning, thereby enhancing their independence.

Caregiver Support: Offering guidance and respite for caregivers, acknowledging their critical role and helping them cope with the demands of caregiving.

A Commitment to Continuous Support

Dr. T.G. Govindarajan, Chairman, and Dr. Sivaranjani, Director of Kamakshi Memorial Hospital, emphasize the hospital’s dedication to providing ongoing support for Parkinson’s patients. “Our Parinamam group meetings are held every four months, structured as half-day programs that include expert talks, demonstrations by therapists, interactive activities, and discussion sessions to address patient concerns. We also conclude each meeting with fun games and activities tailored for Parkinson’s patients,” they shared.

These meetings are offered free of charge, reflecting the hospital’s commitment to supporting the Parkinson’s community.

Join the Parinamam Support Group

Parkinson’s patients interested in joining the Parinamam Support Group are encouraged to contact Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital at 044 66 300300 for further assistance

About Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital

Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital is a top group of hospitals in Chennai, with branches in Pallikaranai, Medavakkam, Adyar & Siruseri (OMR). Each branch is committed to providing high-quality medical care, with state-of-the-art facilities and a team of qualified experts to ensure exceptional patient care.

For more details visit www.drkmh.com.