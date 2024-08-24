Home

Home Minister Amit Shah Chairs High-level Meet On Naxal Violence In Chhattisgarh; Details

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma and others during a meeting of the Inter-State Coordination Committee (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah is spearheading a significant meeting focused on Naxalism issues, taking place in Raipur, the heartbeat of Chhattisgarh. Top officials from seven states have gathered for this crucial discourse. They plan to discuss their strategies and evaluate the current status of Left Wing Extremism, according to an official bulletin.

Among those taking part are Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai as well as Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra, the official said.

“Senior officials of the Central government also took part. All these seven states have Naxalite presence, particularly on inter-state borders. After this, Shah will chair a meeting on security and development in Left Wing Extremism affected areas of Chhattisgarh. He will address a press conference at 6 pm,” the official said.

Anti-Naxalite operations have intensified in Chhattisgarh since the BJP came to power in last year’s assembly elections. As many as 142 Naxalites have been killed by security forces so far this year. During the recent Lok Sabha campaign, Shah had said Naxalism would be eliminated in three years in Chhattisgarh if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is elected for a third term.

Amit Shah Speaks To Tripura CM, Takes Stock of Flood Situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday called up Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha to take stock of the flood situation in the state and assured him of all assistance from the Centre. Shah also said the Central government is rushing teams of the National Disaster Response Force as well as boats and helicopters to the state to assist the local government in relief and rescue operations.

“Spoke with CM Tripura, @DrManikSaha2 Ji, and took stock of the flood situation in the state. The Centre is rushing teams of NDRF, apart from boats and helicopters to the state to assist the local government in relief and rescue operations,” he wrote on ‘X’.

Assuring the chief minister of all possible assistance as and when required, the Union home minister said the Narendra Modi government firmly stands with “our sisters and brothers in Tripura during this hour of crisis”. At least 10 people were killed and one was missing in landslides and flood-related incidents in Tripura since Sunday. Over 32,000 people have taken shelter in 330 relief camps due to heavy rainfall.

