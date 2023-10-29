Homegrown Disruptor AmbitionBox Surges Past 1 Crore Monthly Users, Leading the Way in Helping Users to Make Wise Career Decisions

AmbitionBox, Indias No.1 platform for company reviews, salary insights and interview questions, has achieved a remarkable milestone, with over 1 crore users visiting its platform every month.

With over 55 lakh company reviews, 2 crore salary insights and 5 lakh interview questions, AmbitionBox is the most trusted platform for helping job seekers in their career journey.

AmbitionBox launched 8 years after its global competitor, and rewrote the competition narrative in 2022 by emerging as Indias No.1 platform for company reviews and salary insights. By 2023, their lead doubled, with 1 crore job seekers visiting the platform every month.

The platform has effectively bridged the gap between job seekers and employers. It provides job seekers with a sneak peek before joining a company while offering employers a unique opportunity to showcase their work culture, respond to reviews, and boost their employer brand.

“AmbitionBox is not merely a platform; it is a movement to increase workplace transparency, empowering jobseekers to make wise career choices and it enables companies to showcase their work culture, engage with their employees, and present themselves as preferred employers. This milestone is a testament to the trust our users have placed in us and the dedication of our team,” said Mayur Mundada, Founder and Business Head, AmbitionBox.

Every year, AmbitionBox conducts Indias largest Employee Choice Awards. The AmbitionBox Employee Choice Awards (ABECA) are the most significant, transparent, and authentic awards in India, where employees have the final say. Company rankings are determined by the ratings given by employees. The third edition of ABECA is currently underway, allowing employees to rate their companies until December 31st. The winners will be unveiled in the first quarter of 2024.

AmbitionBox is a part of the Info Edge group, which also owns other recruitment portals, and its services complement them in helping individuals find their dream jobs. Since its acquisition by India’s largest job board, Naukri, in 2016, AmbitionBox has evolved from a promising startup to a powerhouse with a dedicated team of 100+ professionals serving 1 crore users each month. This milestone reinforces AmbitionBox’s commitment to helping people build happy careers and empowering lives.

About AmbitionBox

