Homi Lab Launches Dr. Kalam Future Lab to Nurture Future Innovators

June 19, 2024
Homi Lab launched its inaugural Dr. Kalam Future Lab at SMCP Sanskar Vidya Bhavan, an educational facility designed to teach children about futurism and prepare them for future careers at Bharuch, Gujarat. The lab features a combination of a curated syllabus, expert trainers, virtual reality, immersive content, and a humanoid.

Homi Lab launched its Dr Kalam Future Lab at SMCP Sanskar Vidya Bhavan Bharuch

The inauguration, organized by the Sanskar Bharati Trust, saw Bharuch District Collector Shri Tushar Sumera as the Chief Guest and Homi Lab Founder Shri Srijan Pal Singh as the Guest of Honour. The event began with the traditional lighting of the lamp by these guests and other trustees.

The guests are testing the lab types of equipment

The inauguration showcased a prayer song, a welcome dance, and a musical skit titled “Sky is the Limit,” which portrayed the journey of ISRO. Mrs. Shailja Singh, Principal of SMCP Sanskar Vidya Bhavan, underscored Homi Labs role in encouraging scientific curiosity and innovation among students.

Shri Sumera emphasized the importance of scientific inquiry and critical thinking. Shri Singh discussed Homi Lab’s goal to foster future thinkers and innovators.

Kalam Future Lab is a valuable addition to Bharuch. With the efforts of SMCP Sanskar Vidya Bhavan and support from Sanskar Bharati Trust, I am confident that this will provide opportunities to students at Bharuch to learn and aspire to reach even greater heights. With changing times, it is essential that we follow the wisdom of Dr. Kalam and have the courage to dream big. It is our responsibility to make learning an optimist endeavour and contribute towards nation-building,” added Tushar Sumera, IAS, DM, Bharuch.

I am happy to see the implementation of the first Dr. Kalam Future Lab in Gujarat happening in Bharuch. Dr. Kalam believed that India would be a developed nation only when the highest quality education with a value system is available to all – without any economic and social discrimination. Today, Sanskaar Bharti School along with Homi Lab is implementing a pioneer learning centre for teaching children about futurism – where they will imagine, design and prepare for careers and opportunities which will flourish a decade ahead. Never before such an educational system, a combined system of curated syllabus, expert trainers, virtual reality, immersive content and even a humanoid, has been deployed for school children across the world – and such long-term thinking is a testimony of the new India,” said Shri Srijan Pal Singh.

The event concluded with the unveiling of the Future Zone, powered by Homi Lab in collaboration with the Kalam Centre, and an inspiring presentation on the Future Vision by Campus Director Mr. Kulwant Marwal, indicating Homi Lab’s trajectory in shaping future generations.

