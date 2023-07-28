Hon’ble Chief Minister, Odisha at SAIMUN 2023 Grand Inauguration Ceremony of Bijoy Indoor Stadium

A momentous and grand occasion unfolds as SAI International proudly hosts its 11th edition of the SAI Model United Nations 2023 on July 28 and 29, 2023, graced by the distinguished presence of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik. This splendid global gathering witnessed an impressive convergence of over 700 delegates representing 10 diverse nations, namely Sri Lanka, Uganda, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Bhutan, Kenya, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Mali, and India.

Enthusiastically participating in the SAIMUN sessions are prestigious schools from abroad including St. Andrew Kaggwa Gombe High School from Kawaala, Uganda, Gombe Junior School in Kikajjo, Uganda, and St. Anthony’s Girls’ College in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Additionally, the Indian schools, namely Sanskriti School, New Delhi, Sunbeam Lahartara & Sunbeam Ballia from Varanasi, Daly College, Indore, Shirdi Sai Public School Wing 1 and Wing 2 from Moradabad, Sanjivani International School from Shirdi, St. Xavier’s Collegiate School, Kolkata, Trivandrum International School from Trivandrum, and schools from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack played an integral role in the event’s proceedings.

The invigorating sessions at SAIMUN also witnessed Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Schools from various districts of Odisha, including Mayurbhanj, Puri, Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Keojhar, Jajpur, and Angul actively participating in the 10 committees as per the stimulating agendas on global policies. The Shree Harsha Memorial School for deaf and dumb children showcased their talents and perspectives, highlighting the power of communication beyond words.

The state-of-art Bijoy Indoor Stadium was also inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik. The Accentuating the significance of sports education within learning curriculum & in memory of the visionary Founder-Chairman, Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, the stadium with 30,000 sqft. area boasts 6 table tennis courts, 6 badminton courts, 3 basketball courts, a squash court, multipurpose volleyball and tennis courts, a lawn tennis court, skating tracks, indoor games like chess, carrom. Additionally, another multipurpose outdoor sports complex with a new 40,000 sqft. area, Bijoy Maidan has a football ground, a cricket ground, running track, volleyball, throwball, kabaddi, khokho and three swimming pools with a gallery making it a comprehensive sports complex. This stadium is one of the largest school level indoor sports complexes in the country, providing a platform for sports enthusiasts and athletes to hone their skills and become better all-round individuals.

While addressing the delegates Shri Naveen Patnaik, the Honourable Chief Minister of Odisha said, “As we stand here today, witnessing the convergence of brilliant minds from every corner of the globe at SAIMUN 2023, I am filled with immense joy and excitement. This gathering of delegates exemplifies the power of unity and collaboration in addressing our world’s most pressing issues.

The Bijoy Indoor Stadium serves as a testament to Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo’s vision and commitment to promoting sports and a well-rounded approach to education in the region.”

Thanking the Hon’ble CM during the inauguration session, Dr. Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group said, “I am filled with immense joy and gratitude as our dream – The Bijoy Indoor Stadium is now a reality, it is the result of collective effort and determination. SAIMUN has always been a platform where students gather to explore and understand emerging global issues, engaging in meaningful discussions that shape their perspectives. This year will be no exception. With enthusiasm, we look forward to witnessing SAIMUN 2023 becoming a great success, empowering our young minds with knowledge, and fostering the skills needed for a brighter future.”

