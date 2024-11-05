Honda Cars India releases Teaser image for the All-New 3rd Generation Honda Amaze

Honda Cars India Ltd, leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, today released the teaser for the All-New 3rd Generation Honda Amaze, an innovative and stylish premium compact sedan designed for young buyers and modern families.



Building on its successful legacy as India’s trusted and popular choice among entry sedans, the All-New Amaze combines bold design, cutting-edge technology, and Honda’s signature reliability to meet the lifestyle and aspirations of today’s dynamic generation.



Since its debut in India in 2013 and subsequent launch of 2nd Generation in 2018, Honda Amaze has set a benchmark for premium styling among entry sedans winning hearts of Indian consumers, and is celebrated for its stylish appeal, comfort, performance, safety and unbeatable value making it the perfect car for those starting new journeys.

Commenting on the teaser release, Mr. Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “The Honda Amaze has always been a special product for us and our customers in India. As a pioneer in premium styling for entry sedans, the Honda Amaze has always set the standard for design and sophistication in its segment. With the 3rd generation, we are excited to take this to the next level, offering our modern Indian customers an enhanced premium package like never before.”

Stay tuned for more details.