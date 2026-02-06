Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today launched two new products – the Dio 125 X-Edition, priced atINR 87,733, and the Shine 125 Limited Edition, priced at INR 86,211 (Delhi ex-showroom). Designed for today’s evolving riders, both special editions bring a refreshed identity, striking new graphics, and premium design enhancements that elevate their appeal in the fast-growing Indian two-wheeler market.
Introducing the new special editions, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said: “At Honda, we continuously strive to bring products that resonate with the aspirations of India’s new-age riders. The all-new Dio 125 X‑Edition and Shine 125 Limited Edition reflect our commitment to offering new expressions of style while upholding the reliability and confidence that customers expect from Honda. These limited editions combine expressive design with Honda’s trusted quality, ensuring that every ride feels confident and effortless.”
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said: “The Dio 125 X‑Edition brings a bold, youthful energy shaped by Honda’s own Gen‑Z design team—built to reflect the individuality of today’s young riders. The Shine 125 Limited Edition, meanwhile, adopts a clean and timeless design approach that highlights the motorcycle’s clean sculptural form and sense of refinement. With these new editions, we aim to offer riders a blend of style, comfort and everyday assurance, giving them the confidence to express themselves on the road. Both models stay true to Honda’s focus on thoughtful design and a riding experience that feels safe and approachable for everyone.”Dio 125 X‑Edition: Ride Your Xclusive
The Dio 125 X‑Edition highlights a striking new personality with exclusive X‑Edition graphics on the body panels, adding a bold and youthful edge to its silhouette. Its dual‑tone colour scheme, available in Pearl Deep Ground Grey with Pearl Siren Blue, inspired by cyber drift themegives the scooter an energetic stance.
Adding to its sporty appeal, the X‑Edition comes equipped with coloured alloy wheels in an eye‑catching Mat Frash colour.On the sides, the new X‑Edition decals highlight the “X‑factor,” further underlining the scooter’s expressive and independent spirit, a perfect match for Gen‑Z and young working riders who wish to project confidence and individuality.
Shine 125 Limited Edition
The Shine 125 Limited Edition carries forward the position of one of India’s most trusted and admired 125cc motorcycles, now reimagined with modern, minimalist theme, underlining a sense of clean simplicity, making the motorcycle feel premium, comfortable, and easy to live with.
The Shine 125 Limited Edition features new premium graphics that retain the model’s iconic identity while introducing a more refined visual character. Offered in the colour Pearl Siren Blue, the Limited Edition is complemented by pyrite brown finished alloy wheels, adding a touch of sophistication to its timeless appeal. This design approach focuses on a “clean surface look,” representing functionality and simplicity.
The new Dio 125 X‑Edition and Shine 125 Limited Edition have been crafted to offer a fresh, dynamic, and premium appeal. With these new editions, HMSI continues offering accessible and refined mobility choices for riders across the country.
Price and Availability
Bookings for the new Dio 125 X-Edition and the Shine 125 Limited Edition are now open. Customers can book these models either online by logging onto the company website (https://www.honda2wheelersindia.com/) or offline by visiting their nearest authorized dealership.
The vehicles will be available at HMSI dealerships starting second week of February.The prices of these new models are mentioned in the table below.
