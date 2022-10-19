Honda Set To Launch First Flex-Fuel Motorcycle in India by 2024 End

New Delhi: Honda 2-Wheelers India has confirmed that it will introduce a flexi-fuel motorcycle in the country. According to the company, the latest two-wheeler will be available by end of 2024. Notably, the only motorcycle on sale with a flex-fuel engine is TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100.Also Read – Honda Overpays Bonuses To Employees, Seeks Refund; Says Otherwise Will Deduct From Salary

During the International Conference on Biofuels, Atsushi Ogata, chief executive officer of Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India said, "Our internal target is minimum, one model, the first model of flexi-fuel motorcycle to be launched by end-2024."

Honda is planning to launch the motorcycle with flex-fuel engine in the next two years in the Indian market. However, no details were announced regarding the model and its price.

It is important to note that Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India announced the launch of a flex-fuel motorcycle in the country at a time when the Center is vociferously asking automakers to opt for cleaner and more affordable alternative fuel vehicles.