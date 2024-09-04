Honeywell, in Association with ICT Academy Inaugurates Centre of Excellence for Women and Youth Empowerment in Sustainability Studies

Honeywell, as a part of its CSR initiative, has launched the Honeywell Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Sustainability Studies, a significant initiative aimed at empowering women and youth through advanced training in sustainability technologies. The inaugural event was held at Madurai Kamaraj University, with distinguished guests and industry leaders in attendance.

Honeywell, in Association with ICT Academy Inaugurates Centre of Excellence for Women and Youth Empowerment

This initiative focuses on establishing Centers for Women Empowerment (CWE) and Centers for Youth Empowerment (CYE) across 10 colleges in Madurai and Delhi. By offering industry-endorsed certifications, the program aims to equip 500 underprivileged students with the necessary skills to thrive in the modern workforce. In addition, 20 faculty members from these institutions will be trained to serve as mentors, ensuring that students receive comprehensive guidance and support throughout their learning journey. The project is committed to ensuring that 60% of the certified students secure employment, with job fairs and placement initiatives facilitating their entry into the workforce.

Dr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Hon’ble Minister for IT and Digital Services, Government of Tamil Nadu, is the Chief Guest for the event and delivered the inaugural address. The inaugural event also featured a range of distinguished speakers. The ceremony began with the Tamil Thai Vaalthu, followed by a welcome address from Dr. M Davamani Christober, Member of the Conveners Committee at Madurai Kamaraj University.

Srikanth V, Chief Executive Officer of ICT Academy, set the context for the event, highlighting the critical role of sustainability education in today’s world. He remarked, “This partnership with Honeywell is a testament to our shared vision of empowering the next generation. By providing these young minds with the tools and knowledge to succeed in STEM fields, we are not only enhancing their employability but also contributing to a more sustainable future. This initiative is about more than just education; it is about creating opportunities that will uplift entire communities.”

Dr. Niranjan Kalyandurg, President of Honeywell Technology Solutions, delivered a special address, underscoring Honeywells commitment to sustainability and the importance of such initiatives in driving positive change. The event also featured a Guest of Honor address by Dr. Gavin Towler, Corporate Chief Scientist and Global Chief Sustainability Officer at Honeywell, who spoke about the global importance of sustainability and the role of education in achieving it.

“Enhancing education and skill development for India’s growing youth population has been at the core of Honeywells commitment, especially now in the Sustainability field. We aim to train students with skills for tomorrow, paving the way for equitable livelihoods for young individuals,” said Dr. Niranjan Kalyandurg, President of Honeywell Technology Solutions. “With technological advancements, empowering our youth with the right skill will not only ensure their personal success but also contribute to driving sustainable socio-economic practices along with growth.“

The event concluded with the ribbon-cutting ceremony and the official inauguration of the Honeywell Center of Excellence for Sustainability Studies, followed by a vote of thanks from Suresh Babu L, Head of Corporate Initiatives at ICT Academy. The evening closed with an interaction session between the speakers and the program beneficiaries, providing a platform for the students to share their aspirations and gain insights from the industry leaders.

About ICT Academy

ICT Academy is an initiative of the Government of India in collaboration with the state Governments and Industries. ICT Academy is a not-for-profit society, the first of its kind pioneer venture under the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model that endeavours to train the higher education teachers and students thereby exercises on developing the next generation teachers and industry ready students.