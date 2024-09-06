Hong Kong Unveils Grand Sports Carnival and Revives the Largest Annual Cyclothon, Attracting 6,000 Global Participants

Hong Kong – Organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), the Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) Hong Kong Cyclothon will return on October 13, 2024 (Sunday), with an exciting new format as a sports-themed carnival. The city’s largest cycling event is open to both locals and visitors. The Hong Kong Cyclothon offers a fantastic opportunity for Indian cycling enthusiasts who often travel abroad for similar events, bringing the excitement closer to home. The online registrations for all participants open on August 16, 2024. The event will also have a 1 km segment of Salisbury Road open to 300 participants including children aged six or above, who can ride alongside their parents.

Mr. Dane Cheng, Executive Director, HKTB, Mr. Adam Kwok, Executive Director, Sun Hung Kai Properties, & Mr. Leung Hung-tak, Chairman, Cycling Association of Hong Kong, China officiate the ceremony

New routes have been designed for two popular cycling events: the 50 km and 32 km rides. One more tunnel has been added to the 50 km ride to include four tunnels and three bridges which are usually closed for cyclists. For the first time, cyclists of the 32 km ride can immerse themselves in Hong Kong’s scenic harbour view from the Ting Kau Bridge, in addition to the Stonecutters Bridge. Both rides have been expanded to the West Kowloon Cultural District (WKCD), where the cyclists will finish their rides. In addition, HKTB will host a brand-new carnival at the WKCD for the first time, incorporating elements of sports, local delicacies and drinks, large-scale photo-worthy installations, and a cycling-themed market. Together with the on-site audience in Tsim Sha Tsui East, the event will ramp up sports excitement across the city for both locals and visitors!

Mr. Dane Cheng, Executive Director of HKTB, said, “The Hong Kong Cyclothon this year includes leisure fun, healthy rides and professional races. In addition to the two most popular rides, with enhanced routes, a sports-and-leisure-themed carnival is a highlight of this year’s event. I believe the edition this year will attract more locals and visitors to join and experience the dynamic vibe of the city. A wellness and health-centric lifestyle has become an emerging trend for in-depth tourism. Leveraging the Cyclothon, HKTB aims to further promote Hong Kong as a sports and leisure tourism destination.”

Sun Hung Kai Properties Executive Director Adam Kwok praised SHKP’s continued support for being the title and charity sponsor of the Hong Kong Cyclothon again. He said, “The Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon has grown into a major local and international sports event. Thanks to the Hong Kong Tourism Board, this year’s event now features a carnival that allows all members of the public to participate. Last year, together with SHKP’s top-up donations, the event successfully raised HK$1.3 million for The Community Chest of Hong Kong to support services for cardiovascular disease, dementia patients, and their carers.”

Registration opens on Friday

New routes with four tunnels and three bridges for the 50 km ride and Ting Kau Bridge for the 32 km ride

The “SHKP Hong Kong Cyclothon” will provide cycling lovers with a number of cycling activities. The 50 km and 32 km rides will accept more than 6,000 registrations starting this Friday (16 August). The technical skills test will be held in September. Sign up for the rides and enjoy Hong Kong’s unique cityscape and landmarks up close along major roads, bridges, and tunnels.

The 50 km ride route covers six districts, passing famous landmarks such as Xiqu Centre, Hong Kong Palace Museum, and the International Commerce Centre (ICC). Cyclists will navigate through four tunnels-Cheung Tsing, Nam Wan, Eagle’s Nest, and the newly added Sha Tin Heights Tunnel-and cross three bridges: Tsing Ma, Ting Kau, and Stonecutters.

The 32 km ride, extended from the previous 30 km route, takes participants through notable landmarks including the International Commerce Centre (ICC), Stonecutters Bridge, and the newly added Ting Kau Bridge.

Bikes equipped with wheels that are 20 inches in diameter can be used for the rides (including folding bikes). The rides end at the Jordan Road Flyover via Lin Cheung Road and Nga Cheung Road (next to Elements); the cyclists will be dismissed at the WKCD.

Interested parties can sign up on the event’s registration webpage (www.discoverhongkong.com/cyclothon) starting at 10 am on 16 August (Friday). Each event has a quota and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. To ensure participants’ safety, all cyclists are required to take and pass a technical skills test arranged by the event organiser, except for participants in the 2022 or 2023 Hong Kong Cyclothon and athletes recognised by the Cycling Association of Hong Kong, China.

First-ever Cyclothon carnival in WKCD to share the fun with the public

On the event day, WKCD Wonderland will be transformed into a carnival with four highlights. After completing their rides, cyclists can join the public and enjoy the carnival experiences. The Carnival will include photo-worthy installations, a cycling-themed market, yoga, stretching, and dance fit workshops, and various refreshments. There will be a live broadcast of the events in Tsim Sha Tsui, including the CEO Charity & Celebrity Ride and the City Cycling Challenge around Greater Bay Area (Hong Kong) – Sun Hung Kai Properties Mens Open and Womens Open, on-site to spread the cycling excitement.

Also returning this year is the Family Fun Ride on a 1 km segment of Salisbury Road. Three hundred participants will get a chance to cycle on roads where cyclists are normally not allowed. Children aged six or above can ride alongside their parents. Interested families can sign up on the event website starting on Friday (16 August).

Ride for charity

To echo SHKP’s charitable spirit, the event encourages participants to make a donation of HK$100-$500 when signing up for the event. All registration fees for the CEO Charity and Celebrity Ride and Family Fun Ride will be donated to the Community Chest of Hong Kong with a matching donation from SHKP to support people in need.

Over 100 professional cyclists to compete for championship amid the hustle and bustle of Tsim Sha Tsui

The City Cycling Challenge around Greater Bay Area (Hong Kong) – Sun Hung Kai Properties Mens Open and Womens Open will be staged in the middle of the hustle and bustle of Tsim Sha Tsui again this year, with top professional cyclists from various cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) competing for the championship, promoting Hong Kong as an international tourism hub and the mega-event capital of the GBA as the cyclists dart past the skyscrapers in downtown Hong Kong.

The races will be conducted in a lap race along the Salisbury Road and Hung Hom Bypass, each lap 3.7 km. Racers in the Men’s and Women’s Opens will race for eight and two laps, respectively. Audience zones will be set up at different locations along the race route. Come and cheer for the cyclists on-site!

Traffic arrangements

To facilitate the staging of the Cyclothon, road closures, and traffic diversion will be implemented in the vicinity of the routes and the event venues starting at 1 am, 13 October 13. HKTB will inform the public about details of the arrangements in advance. The public is advised to plan their itinerary in advance.

