Honouring Our Heroes at CS Academy, Coimbatore

On October 21, 2024, CS Academy held a memorable celebration for Police Commemoration Day, highlighting the invaluable contributions of the police force in Coimbatore City. The event featured a compelling speech by Mr. Ajay Thangam, Assistant Commissioner of Police, who shared insightful ideas and advice with the students, emphasizing the critical role of police activities in ensuring public safety and community well-being.

Celebrating Police Commemoration Day: Honouring Dedication and Service in Coimbatore City

Mr. Ajay Thangam elaborated on various emergency help initiatives implemented in the city, including the innovative “Police Akka” and “Police Bro” programs. These initiatives aim to foster a sense of safety and support among citizens, especially women and children, by providing accessible and responsive assistance. Such programs are crucial for building trust and promoting collaboration between the police and the community.

The event commenced with a warm welcome from Mr. Viswas from Grade 8, setting a positive tone for the gathering. Students from Grades 6 and 7 shared heartfelt greetings, and gifts and mementos were presented to commemorate the occasion.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Mr. Sony Thomas, Head of School, Cambridge International, delivered a speech underscoring the importance of recognizing the sacrifices made by police personnel. He highlighted how their dedication and service are vital in maintaining law and order, significantly contributing to the safety and security of the city.

The occasion served as a fitting tribute to honour the police for their unwavering commitment to society. CS Academy expressed deep gratitude to all police personnel for their dedication and service in making Coimbatore City a safer place for all.