Gujarat assembly elections 2022 will be held in two phases – December 1 and 5. The counting of votes for all 182 assembly seats will be done on December 8.The Jasdan constituency will vote on December 1.

Jasdan Assembly Election: Hopeful Of Koli Community’s Support, Congress Eyes To Retain Power Yet Again

Jasdan Assembly Election 2022: Jasdan is an assembly constituency under Rajkot district in Gujarat. In 2017, Congress’s Bavaliya Kunvarjibhai Mohanbhai won the seat by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party’s Dr. Bharat Khodabhai Boghara with a margin of 9,277 votes. As many as 15 candidates were contesting for Jasdan assembly constituency seat.

The Jasdan Assembly constituency is likely to witness a close contest with the BJP banking on ‘poached’ leader Kunvarji Bavaliya, while the Congress hoping to retain the support of the Koli community that he belongs to. Bavaliya, who switched over from the Congress to the BJP in 2018, retained the seat in the ensuing by-election.

Jasdan is one of the backward constituencies in Rajkot district. It will go to the polls in the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections on December 1.

Of its about 2.6 lakh voters, around one lakh belong to the Koli community, while around 60,000 are Patidars. Other Backward Class (OBC) communities (other than the Kolis), Dalits and Muslims make up the rest.

Jasdan Assembly Election Candidates

Bhlabhai Gohil, Congress

Congress Tejas Gajipara, AAP

AAP Kunwarjibhai Bavaliya, BJP

