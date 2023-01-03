‘Hoping For Favourable Outcome’ Says Tennis Great Martina Navratilova After Being Diagnosed With Throat, Breast Cancer

She said she noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck while attending the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, in November, and a biopsy showed early-stage throat cancer.

Tennis Legend Martina Navratilova Diagnosed With Throat And Breast Cancer (AP File Photo)

Martina Navratilova Diagnosed With Cancer: Tennis legend Martina Navratilova on Monday said that she has been diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer. Navratilova said she is hoping for a “favourable outcome” after being diagnosed with breast and throat cancer. “This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favourable outcome,” the 66-year-old Navratilova said. “It’s going to stink for a while but I’ll fight with all have I got,” a statement released by her representative read.

“Needless to say my phone and Twitter are both blowing up so I will say again – thank you all for your support and I am not done yet,” she tweeted Monday.

Needless to say my phone and twitter are both blowing up so I will say again- thank you all for your support and I am not done yet:)

Xoxoxo — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) January 2, 2023

She won 59 Grand Slam titles overall, including 31 in women’s doubles and 10 in mixed doubles. The last was a mixed doubles championship with Bob Bryan at the 2006 U.S. Open, a month shy of her 50th birthday.



