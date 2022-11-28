Horoscope Today, November 28: Follow these quick tips as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.



Horoscope Today, November 28: Virgo Will Have a Hectic Day, Cancer Should Avoid Argument in Office

Horoscope Today, November 28: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- Arguments with friends will end. It’s better to postpone the trip. Donate a copper vessel.

Lucky color- sky blue

Taurus- Apply for a government job. Family disputes will end. Donate sugar candy.

Lucky color- black

Gemini- Touch the feet of your teacher. Do not do any auspicious work in afternoon. Donate porridge.

Lucky color- orange

Cancer- Don’t desire revenge. Don’t argue with anyone in the office. Donate petha.

Lucky color- white

Leo- There can be a dispute in the family. The learning obstacle will be removed. Donate wheat and jaggery.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- Will get happiness from parents. The day will be hectic afternoon. Donate pure ghee.

Lucky color- ocher

Libra- Fickleness of the mind will be less. Respect elders. Donate curd rice.

Lucky color- white

Scorpio- Avoid disputes in married life. Support your siblings. Donate jaggery.

Lucky color- orange

Sagittarius- Do not make any changes in the job. Despair will end. Donate a yellow sweet item.

Lucky color- green

Capricorn- Marital problem will end. Will get the blessings of elders. Must donate rice.

Lucky color- yellow

Aquarius- A family problem will arise. Don’t invest money in business. Donate clothes to the needy.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces- Financial problems will end. Give time to family. Must donate grams, pulse, and wheat.

Lucky color- brown



