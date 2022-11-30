Wednesday, November 30, 2022
HomeNationalHoroscope Today, November 30: Taurus Should Avoid Driving in Evening; Libra’s Health...
National

Horoscope Today, November 30: Taurus Should Avoid Driving in Evening; Libra’s Health Will Improve

admin
By admin
0
66


Horoscope today, November 30, 2022, by Shiromani Sachin – Check out your daily astrological prediction as per your zodiac sign as we give you quick tips to plan your day.

Horoscope Today, November 30:
Horoscope Today, November 30

Horoscope Today, November 30: Find free daily horoscopes at India.com by Jyotish guru and astrologer Shiromani Sachin. Know the solution to your problem and will today be a positive start for you? The answers are here!

Aries– Have a wonderful day. Concentrate on work. Pending work will be completed. Lucky color- golden

Taurus– Worries about the health of the child will end. Avoid driving in the evening. The day will be hectic afternoon. Lucky color- orange

Gemini– Don’t get angry at someone younger than you. There will be an auspicious event in the family. There will be monetary gain in the morning. Lucky color- green

Cancer– Handle the fickleness of your mind calmly. Do not depend on others for your work. Do help others. Lucky color- red

Leo– Talk gently while having a hold on your temper. Separation from spouse will end. A hand injury might occur. Lucky color- yellow

Virgo– All students must pay attention to their studies. New opportunities may be missed. There will be an advantage in the job.
Lucky color- black

Libra– Health will be better than before. Will get rid of old debts. Will meet a friend.
Lucky color- golden

Scorpio– Vehicle accidents will be avoided. Work with your voice tone. Worship your God.
Lucky color- brown

Sagittarius– Will meet a female friend. Respect will increase in society. Good news will be heard by the evening.
Lucky color- orange

Capricorn– Do not cheat on your loved ones in any way. There may be a job change. Avoid skin diseases.
Lucky color- green

Aquarius– Will go on an enjoyable journey. It may be difficult to buy real estate. Help the needy people.
Lucky color- pink

Pisces– Family can come under stress. Control your voice tone. Provide medicine to needy children.
Lucky color- yellow




Published Date: November 30, 2022 5:00 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Ref admits he cheated to help Manny Pacquiao win
Next article
World Cup: Rashford stars as England sinks Wales to set up Senegal last 16 clash
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
66
Previous article
Ref admits he cheated to help Manny Pacquiao win
Next article
World Cup: Rashford stars as England sinks Wales to set up Senegal last 16 clash
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677