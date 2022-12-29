Hotel, Restaurants to Remain Open For 24 Hours in Uttarakhand For These Dates
The Uttarakhand government on Thursday allowed all hotels, restaurants, dhabas, tea shops and other food shops in the state to remain open for 24 hours
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Thursday allowed all hotels, restaurants, dhabas, tea shops and other food shops in the state to remain open for 24 hours from December 30, 2022 to January 2, 2023. The state is expecting a massive influx of tourists in the upcoming New Year season
However, with covid still posing threats, the state has also directed District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers for early identification, isolation, testing, and management of suspected and confirmed cases of the virus.
The government directed the DMs and CMOs to ensure preparation for rescue and control related to Covid-19 variant in their respective districts.
Uttarakhand Makes Masks Compulsory at Private, Government Schools
Amid COVID-19 fear, the Uttarakhand government made masks mandatory in private as well as government schools.
Uttarakhand Director General of Education Bansidhar Tiwari said, “Students, teachers and other employees of private and government schools will have to come wearing masks and use sanitiser-thermal screening.”
Tiwari said that instructions have been given to the principals of all private and government schools that every employee, teacher and child will have to wear masks in the school.
“No one will be allowed to enter the school without a mask,” he said.
Published Date: December 30, 2022 12:11 AM IST
