Clinical Landscape (Analysis by Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [RoA])

Market Share of HDMD by Therapies (%) in the 7MM + China in 2024

Market Share of HDMD by Therapies (%) in the 7MM + China in 2034

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Asthma in the 7MM + China

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Allergic Rhinitis in the 7MM + China

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Atopic Dermatitis in the 7MM + China

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of HDMD in the 7MM + China

Total Prevalent Population of HDMD in the United States

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of HDMD in the United States

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of HDMD in the United States

Allergen-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of HDMD in the United States

Total Treated Cases of HDMD in the United States

EU4 and the UK

Total Market Size of HDM in the 7MM + China

Total Market Size of HDMD in the United States

13.6.2