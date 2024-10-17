HouseEazy, India’s leading proptech startup and full-stack marketplace for resale homes, hosted a glamourous night for its esteemed channel partners. The Summit was curated to celebrate the channel partner achievements, share company milestones, & explore future synergies.

HouseEazy Hosts a Grand Summit With Over 1500 Channel Partners

Massive participation from over 1500+ partners at the event underscored the company’s robust growth across NCR and its mission of building a collaborative and thriving ecosystem for all stakeholders of the resale industry.

“At HouseEazy, our mission has been to consistently deliver a 10X experience to our customers & partners. We are committed to continuous innovation through use of technology & process re-engineering to deliver exceptional value for all our stakeholders. Our goal is to develop a comprehensive and transparent platform that meets the varied needs of buyers, sellers, and partners, and become the most loved one-stop shop for all things related to secondary real estate,” stated Deepak Bhatia, Co-founder of HouseEazy.

In a short span of time, HouseEazy has concluded transactions worth Rs. 1,000 Cr, serving more than 1,200 happy families and hosting over 10,000 customer visits.

Looking ahead, HouseEazy aims to achieve a transaction value of Rs. 3,000 Cr over the next 12 months just from the NCR market. As HouseEazy continues to expand, it is well poised to strengthen its market position further by entering new markets, driven by a team of over 100+ employees and a rapidly growing network of channel partners.

“Our channel partners are essential to our success, and we are excited to celebrate this partnership through an event that is both informative and engaging. Our summits continue to grow larger, reflecting the strong connection the market has with our brand and the value we provide. This event struck a perfect balance between work and enjoyment, featuring appearances by prominent Bollywood celebrities, and unveiling of HouseEazy Cricket League for our preferred partners,” said Tarun Sainani, Co-founder of HouseEazy.

About HouseEazy

HouseEazy is India’s leading prop-tech startup providing a full-stack marketplace for resale homes. With a focus on trust, transparency, and convenience, HouseEazy integrates advanced technology and industry expertise to redefine the resale home market. The platform offers a seamless and efficient experience for both buyers and sellers, backed by a proprietary machine-learning algorithm, AR/VR tools, and comprehensive service offerings.

For more information, please visit www.houseeazy.com.