How A Cop Disguised As Fresher Cracked Ragging Case In Indore’s Medical College

Indore: A 24-year-old cop disguised as a college fresher has cracked a ragging case at MGM Medical College in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. The story has all the thrills of a Bollywood movie. A young cop is assigned a task to crack a ragging case on the medical college campus. The undercover cop, 24-year-old Shalini Chouhan, enters the campus as a fresher dressed like every other student — in a top and jeans, carrying a bag full of books. She would spend time at college canteens and interact with other students without raising any suspicion. Though she had no clue about medicine, nobody ever noticed that.

‘Mission MGM’ Helps Crack Ragging Case

The cops started Mission MGM on an anonymous complaint with screenshots of chats between college seniors and juniors and the location of the places juniors were called to.

“I was told by my seniors to share things with the students which would ease them towards talking to me,” she told The Times of India.

That worked. She managed to extract crucial details from the students she spoke to. “Slowly, we could single out the seniors who were ragging freshers,” she said.

“We matched the location screenshots mentioned in the complaint with geo-coordinates and found the same (accused) students who were identified by our undercover investigators living in rented flats at the same locations,” investigating officer Satyajeet Chouhan said. “This corroborated the complaint.”

The suspects have been identified and were summoned for questioning. The college administration has suspended these students for three months.

Earlier, the police tried stationing another officer at the college, but students were scared to talk to him. Then it was decided to send Shalini Chouhan as undercover to the college as she looked like one of the students from the college.



