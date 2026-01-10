Home

News

Nude videos, honey-trap and Rs 10 crore: How a journalist, woman blackmailed a builder

A builder was allegedly honey-trapped and blackmailed by a woman and her partner in Ahmedabad. The accused demanded Rs 10 crore or threatened to release the victim’s nude videos.

Nude videos, honey-trap and Rs 10 crore: How a journalist, woman blackmailed a builder

Gujarat Women, Journalist Honey-Trap Builder: What Exactly Happened?

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Gujarat Women, Journalist Honey-Trap Builder: Complaint Filed

A shocking incident of honey-trap and blackmail has surfaced from Gujarat, where a builder was allegedly trapped by a woman and later blackmailed with nude videos to extort money. The incident took place in Ahmedabad, where a woman and a journalist threatened a builder with the release of nude videos to extract Rs 10 crore. The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch has nabbed the accused woman and the journalist, who was working as an editor at a local newspaper. Cops are searching for the woman’s friend, the mastermind who allegedly planned the crime, and is currently absconding.According to the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch, the accused woman, identified as Sunita Rajput, runs multiple businesses. Sunita allegedly started honey-trapping the builder in Ahmedabad. When they got intimate, Sunita, who is only a class 12 pass, recorded nude videos without the builder’s consent. And then Ashwin Chauhan, who is Gujarat Pradesh NCP vice-president and an editor of a local newspaper, made his entry. Sunita handed over the clips to Ashwin. ACP Hardik Mankadia of the Cyber Crime Branch said that Chauhan sent the nude videos to the builder and started blackmailing him. He demanded Rs 10 crore from the builder or threatened to make the videos viral on social media. Traumatised by the continuous threats, the builder eventually filed a complaint with the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch.The cops nabbed both the accused, and during interrogation, Sunita and Ashwin confessed to the crime. The plan to honey-trap and extort money from the victim was devised by Sunita’s friend named Bini Gill. She used to work as a trainer. She absconded after knowing about their friend. Cops revealed that the accused used a spy camera to record the videos without the builder’s knowledge. Considering the seriousness of the crime, the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch has lodged an FIR under Sections 308(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66(e) of the Information Technology Act. A team of police is searching for the third accused, who is currently absconding.