How Apple Avoided Mass Layoffs? Check 2 Key Reasons Here

Tech Layoffs latest news update 24th January 2023: Apple, the world’s largest technology company, seemed untouched by job cuts as the company has managed to avoid brutal layoffs by playing the game a little differently.

Tech Layoffs Latest News Update: Tech giants like Google, Microsoft and Meta have laid off more than 50,000 employees so far. While Amazon laid off more than 18,000 employees this month, Alphabet—Google’s parent company slashes 12,000 jobs from its workforce last Friday. The layoffs come in the wake of fear of recession, slowing growth, and higher interest rates to battle inflation. However, Apple, the world’s largest technology company, seemed untouched by job cuts as the company has managed to avoid brutal layoffs by playing the game a little differently.



2 Key Reasons Which Helped Apple Avoid Mass Layoffs Amid Recession Fears

Apple Limit Employee Perks: Employee perks like free lunches were limited by the company in a bid to avoid layoffs. On the other hand, companies like Google which recently let go thousands of employees known for their amazing perks —free food, game rooms and innovative workspaces

Lean Hiring Approach: The company adhered to a lean hiring approach, even amid rapid growth during the pandemic. A Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report said that Apple’s workforce increased by about 20% to approximately 164,000 full-time employees from its fiscal year-end in September 2019 to September 2022. On the other hand, the headcount at Amazon doubled during the same period, Microsoft increased 53%, Alphabet 57% and Meta 94%.

3,000 Techies Losing Jobs on an Average Daily

About 3,000 tech professionals are losing their jobs on an average daily in the month of January, including thousands in India. Last year, approximately 154,336 workers were sacked by more than 1,000 firms, the data from the layoffs tracking site Layoffs.fyi showed.



