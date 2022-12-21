How Cold Weather Can Affect Blood Circulation And Cardiovascular Health, Doctor Explains

In this video Dr. Subrat Akhoury, Director- Cath Lab & Interventional Cardiologist and Head (Unit-I), Asian Institute of Medical Sciences Faridabad has explained how cold weather can affect blood circulation and cardiovascular health.

VIDEO: Dr. Subrat Akhoury, Director- Cath Lab & Interventional Cardiologist and Head (Unit-I), Asian Institute of Medical Sciences Faridabad explains how cold weather can affect blood circulation and cardiovascular health. The magnitude of the problem is that almost 30% of all global deaths are due to cardiovascular disease, and they follow a seasonal pattern, proven by many studies that they tend to increase during winters and one has to be very careful about it. All kinds of cardiac disease or cardiovascular diseases like acute heart attack, stroke, atrial fibrillation, Deep vein thrombosis, heart failure, uncontrolled blood pressure.

Heart failure incidents are more because of the patient who are already having cardiac problems, the more hospitalization occur during winter months. It has been seen in one study -that those who are less than 60 year old, they tend to have heart attack more in summers -April and May months and those more than 60 they tend to have it in winters more as compared to others season. So any cardiological problems which anyone is having they tend to increase. There are so many reasons to this like- when the temperature is very low. Vasoconstriction means the constriction of the arteries which supply oxygen to the whole body or organs.

They tend to constrict so that the blood vessel goes up .Similarly there are many hormonal changes we call it Catechol means, they increase during winter so they have their own effects in increasing blood pressure. So, those you are having already blood pressure, earlier control, it might increase, and if the blood test is very uncontrolled, very high, Then it can lead to acute stroke, brain hemorrhage, even aortic dissection or rupture.



