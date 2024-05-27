Home

How Cyclone ‘Remal’ Got Its Name, What Is Its Meaning And Significance – Here’s All You Need To Know

Cyclone Remal, which made a landfall on Sunday evening, has caused a lot of destruction in West Bengal and the adjoining areas and has also claimed two lives. Know by which country has the Cyclone ‘Remal’ been named and what is the meaning and significance of the term ‘Remal’…

Cyclone Remal Name Meaning

Cyclone Remal Name And Meaning: The first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, for this pre-monsoon season, the Cyclone Remal has made a landfall between Bengal and Bangladesh coasts on Sunday night resulting in a trail of destruction with houses being damaged, trees being uprooted and rail and flight operations being disrupted. In a latest IMD Update with respect to the Cyclone Remal, the cyclone has weakened into a ‘cyclonic storm’ and might gradually weaken during the day; the Kolkata Airport, which had suspended all flight operations for almost 21 hours, has also resumed operations. Amid Cyclone Remal Updates, know all about how this cyclone has been named, which country was responsible for the naming of Remal Cyclone, what is the meaning of ‘Remal’ and what is its significance.

How Was Cyclone ‘Remal’ Named?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) follows a specific protocol of naming a cyclone which is a standard naming convention for cyclones in the Indian Ocean region; the convention is followed for tropical cyclones in the North Indian Ocean including the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. After consultations with twelve countries, the India Meteorological Department, which is part of the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centres (RSMCs), names tropical cyclones.

Cyclone ‘Remal’ Meaning And Significance

Speaking about the country which has named Cyclone ‘Remal’, the name for this cyclone comes from the country Oman. ‘Remal’ is an Arabic word which means ‘sand’. While naming a cyclone, the key points considered are that the name should be neutral to politics, religious beliefs, cultures and gender; the name must not offend any population group across the world, is not cruel or rude; is of maximum eight letters and easy to pronounce; it must come with a specific pronunciation and voice recording and is unique, i.e. should not have been used before.

Cyclone Remal Latest Update

Because of the Cyclone Remal, some of the scheduled examinations at Presidency University have been postponed. Moreover, the undergraduate and postgraduate second semester exams have been rescheduled by the university authorities. The Presidency University authorities said the postponed exams will now be held on June 18. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation said it is closely monitoring the situation as Cyclone Remal made the landfall. Along with the Metro shed damage, another incident was reported from Nagerbazar area where a tree was uprooted due to the strong winds. Municipal workers are learnt to have cleared it. Because of this, the Kolkata Metro Rail Services have also been impacted.

“Severe Cyclonic Storm Remal over Coastal Bangladesh and adjoining Coastal West Bengal weakened into Cyclonic Storm at 0530hrs of the 27 May about 70km northeast of Canning and 30km west-southwest of Mongla. The system is likely to gradually weaken further,” IMD posted on X. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose with the Raj Bhavan task force also went on a field visit after cyclone Remal made a landfall yesterday night.







