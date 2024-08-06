Home

News

2 Rafales Jets, Ajit Doval, IAF, And Indian Army; How Did Sheikh Hasina Land Safely In India

In India, security agencies were prepared for all eventualities.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: Given the events that unfolded in Bangladesh just before 3 pm and after 3pm on Monday, August 5, it was certain that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would not be staying in the country. As she boarded the C-130 transport aircraft and took off, it was certain that she will turn toward India, a friendly neighbour and a staunch ally. And it happened exactly that way as her aircraft headed toward the western side.

In India, security agencies were prepared for all eventualities.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) radars actively monitored the airspace over Bangladesh and detected a low-flying aircraft approaching India around 3 PM, according to sources speaking with ANI.

The aircraft was permitted entry into Indian airspace as air defense personnel were aware of its occupants. To ensure the aircraft’s security, two Rafale fighter jets from the 101 Squadron at Hashimara Air Base in West Bengal were deployed over Bihar and Jharkhand.

The C-130 transport aircraft, which was carrying the former premier, followed its designated flight path under the close surveillance of ground agencies, which maintained constant communication with senior Indian security officials, according to sources.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and General Upendra Dwivedi, the heads of the Indian Air Force and Indian Army respectively, were closely monitoring the situation, the sources added.

Furthermore, a high-level security meeting took place, involving the chiefs of intelligence agencies, General Dwivedi, and the chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Johnson Philip Mathew.

Upon Sheikh Hasina’s aircraft touching down at Hindon air base at approximately 5:45 PM, she was welcomed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. They engaged in an hour-long meeting where the ongoing situation in Bangladesh and her subsequent plans were discussed. Later in the evening, the NSA departed from the airbase to provide a briefing at a Cabinet Committee of Security meeting, which was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PM was kept informed about the developments throughout the day.

(With ANI inputs)











