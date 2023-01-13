Home

Sextortion: How Gujarat Businessman Lost Rs 2.69 Crores In Sex Video Call Trap

During a video call, the victim alleged that the woman had convinced him to take off his clothes. Later, she abruptly ended the call and asked him to pay Rs 50,000 or else she threatened to circulate his nude video on the internet.

Gujarat Businessman Sextortion Case: Man Loses Rs 2.69 Crores in sex video call trap (Representative image)

Ahmedabad: A case of a ‘sextortion’ trap has come to light after Gujarat Police revealed that a businessman in the state was blackmailed into giving Rs 2.69 crores to a woman following a sex chat with her. According to the police, the victim, who runs a renewable energy firm, said, on August 8 he received a call from a woman named Ria Sharma from Morbi. During a video call, the victim alleged that the woman had convinced him to take off his clothes. Later, she abruptly ended the call and asked him to pay Rs 50,000 or else she threatened to circulate his nude video on the internet.

A Series Of Blackmail Follows

The victim got another call, a few days later. This time the caller identified himself as an inspector in Delhi police and claimed he was in possession of the nude video. This man extorted Rs 3 lakh from the victim claiming the video clip was in his possession. Another man who identified himself as personnel from the Delhi Cyber Cell unit called the victim on August 14 asking him to pay Rs 80.97 lakhs claiming that the woman had attempted suicide.

“He paid the money. Then the victim got calls from a fake CBI official who demanded Rs 8.5 lakh settle the case after claiming the woman’s mother had approached the central probe agency. He continued paying money till December 15 till a fake Delhi High Court order stating the case had been closed made him suspicious,” the official said.

The man then approached the Cyber Crime Branch Police station on January 10 and lodged a complaint against 11 persons including the woman claiming that they have extorted a sum of Rs 2.69 crores, the officials said.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code section 387 (extortion), 170 (impersonation as public servant), 465 (forgery) 420 (cheating) and 120-b (criminal conspiracy), among other offences, the official informed.

No one has been arrested in the case, and a probe is underway.



