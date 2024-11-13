Home

So this is why Pakistan is shaking with fear… AI, Hypersonic Ballistic Missiles, and MIRV Technology: How India is strengthening its defense capabilities

New Delhi: India is working relentlessly to strengthen its defense capabilities. The country is making rapid advancements in hypersonic technology, artificial intelligence (AI), multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs), and ballistic missile defense (BMD) systems, which is a cause for significant concern for our neighbouring countries.

Professor Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, a defense analyst at the School of Politics and International Relations at Islamabad’s Quaid-e-Azam University, recently expressed his views on India’s defense developments. Speaking to the media, Dr. Jaspal said India’s investment in next-generation defense technology could alter the regional strategic balance and increase security tensions.

According to Jaspal, the Modi government’s commitment to developing hypersonic missiles represents a significant leap in its defense capabilities. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India has successfully conducted tests of the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV). This move is seen as an important step toward achieving operational hypersonic weapon systems.

Hypersonic missiles, which can travel at speeds over five times the speed of sound, pose a major challenge for conventional missile defense systems due to their speed.

Once fully developed, the Hypersonic missiles promises to enhance India’s capability for immediate, precise, and self-protective attacks. In addition to advancing toward hypersonic missiles, Jaspal also highlighted how India is focusing heavily on integrating AI into its military.

AI-equipped systems offer various advantages, from improved data analysis and decision-making to the deployment of autonomous systems in offensive and defensive actions. He mentioned that India’s investment in AI could lead to significant progress in autonomous vehicles, surveillance systems, and cybersecurity, modernizing its defense structure further.

Here are some of the key details:

Analysts have raised concerns regarding India’s development of Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) capabilities, according to a report published by the Indian Defense Research Wing

MIRV technology allows a single ballistic missile to carry multiple nuclear warheads, each capable of being aimed at different targets.

Reports suggest that the Agni-VI, an extension of India’s successful Agni missile series, may have MIRV capabilities. However, it is important to note that no official has confirmed this yet.

If developed, MIRV-equipped missiles would enhance India’s nuclear deterrence, complicate defensive strategies for neighboring countries, and add a new dimension to India’s strategic missile program.

India’s Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) program, designed to intercept incoming missiles, also contributes to the regional power balance.

India has made continuous progress in its two-tier BMD system, which is designed to intercept threats at high altitude (exo-atmospheric) and low altitude (endo-atmospheric) levels.

Successful tests of the BMD system have proven its capability, and once deployed, it will provide India with significant protection against incoming missile threats, further strengthening its defense posture.











