How Indian Startups Can Alleviate The Pressure Of Funding Winter

On the occasion of the ‘National Startup Day’, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, industry experts said that the founders must continuously monitor the trends which are happening in the world.

New Delhi: It’s not good to begin with negativity on National Startup Day, but the fact remains that Indian startups fired more than 18,000 employees in 2022 amid a funding winter and macroeconomic uncertainty. In the backdrop of such a scenario, where Indian startups face the turbulence of a global funding winter, experts have spoken out about the need to reserve cash, create a long-term goal and adopt a culture of customer feedback to survive in 2023.

“Investing in R&D can be one of the finest ways to actually tackle disruption. Make sure that as a business, you keep some of your profits or your balance sheet reserves for investing into R&D to actually learn more,” Dr Ritesh Malik, Director, Alliance for Digital India Foundation, told IANS

“If you feel that there is a platform like Instagram where the go-to-market strategy is more efficient, start learning Instagram and start promoting your products there,” he added.

According to Tejas Khoday, Co-Founder and CEO of trading platform FYERS, this year is special as India has emerged to be the third largest startup ecosystem in the world.

“While the past year was turbulent with IPOs of several well-known startups not doing too well, the ongoing funding winter and related layoffs, in the long run, all this will be a blip on the radar,” he said.

That said, this will help the ecosystem to mature and hopefully we will see startups achieve a better balance between scale and profitability in 2023, Khoday noted.

While interacting with over 150 startups, PM Modi last year announced the commemoration of National Startup Day on January 16 every year. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry marked an entire week as National Startup Week, from January 10 to 16.

According to Malik, startups must hear back from their customers.

“The more you hear from your customers, the more you will be able to understand their changing needs. And the more your product becomes dynamic and you constantly change that product to the whims and fantasies of the customer,” he noted.

Ravish Naresh, CEO and Co-founder of Khatabook, said that there is a stronger acknowledgment of Indian startups’ role in solving core problems of emerging economies to bridge the socio-economic gaps.

“This year, our primary aim is to turn profitable and scale up the digital lending offerings to meet the unmet credit demand of Indian MSME businesses. We are optimistic about the Indian economy and its opportunities for the startup ecosystem,” he said.

“India has the third-largest startup ecosystem globally, with about 60,000 startups contributing heavily to the Indian economy and SaaS (software as a service), FinTech and D2C brands counting as emerging businesses. Tech adoption is booming in every corner of the country, and every type of business, including MSMEs, is riding on the waves of digitisation to sustain and scale their business. It’s a great time to be in the industry, especially when your start-up can contribute to the mission of a truly Atmanirbhar Bharat by supporting MSMEs.

The celebration of National Startup Day acknowledges startups’ contribution to the country’s economy. It gives wings to the growing startups and motivates all the innovative youth of our country to start something of their own- providing a platform for entrepreneurs to discuss the importance of entrepreneurship and innovation to India’s youth and economy,” said Mr Rahul Raj, Co-Founder & CEO, FloBiz



