How long will the Agni missile take to reach Pakistan? the answer will SHOCK you

The Agni missile is an intercontinental ballistic missile developed by India’s Defense Research and Development Organisation. The range of these missiles varies depending on their category. Agni-I is a short-range missile with a range of 700-1,200 kms, Agni-III is an intermediate-range ballistic missile with a range of 3,500-5,000 kms, and Agni-V is an intercontinental ballistic missile with a range exceeding 7,000 kms.

India’s Agni is a ballistic missile that has attracted the attention of leaders worldwide. Capable of carrying nuclear warheads, it has a range that spans from short-range to intercontinental. It is also one of the fastest missiles in the world.

In the event of a war with Pakistan, the key question is how long it would take for the missile to reach the neighboring country. We will discuss its speed, range, and the time it would take to reach Pakistan.

The Agni-I missile was launched from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha, with an initial range of 700-800 km. The Agni-IV missile has a strike range of 4,000 km, while the Agni-V is an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a strike range of 5,000 km.

The Agni-V missile is considered one of the most powerful missiles in the world. It can reach any part of Pakistan within 7-10 minutes. The speed of the Agni missile is 24,000 km per hour (approximately 15,000 miles per hour), which translates to a speed of 6.7 kilometers per second. In the event of a war, it can be presumed that the Agni-V could reach cities like Karachi, Lahore, or Islamabad in just 1 to 1.5 minutes.











