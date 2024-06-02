Home

How Many Seats Will INDIA Bloc Get In Lok Sabha Elections 2024? Rahul Gandhi Responds With A Sidhu Moosewala Song

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi, who is part of INDIA Bloc, has responded to the question about how many seats the alliance will get. His answer is a song by Sidhu Moosewala…

Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results INDIA Bloc Seats: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 concluded on June 1 after the seventh phase of voting finished successfully and right after the last phase voting, the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Predictions were announced which predicted a landslide victory for Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the latest predictions suggest the completion of the ruling party’s promise of ‘ab ki baar 400 paar’. Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results on June 4, INDIA Alliance leader Rahul Gandhi was asked about his opinion on the exit polls and also about how many seats INDIA Bloc would get in the general elections. Responding to the latter in a rather quirky manner, Rahul Gandhi responded with a reference to a song by Sidhu Moosewala – 295…

Rahul Gandhi On Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Predictions

As mentioned earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday referred to Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala’s ‘295 track’ to reply to the number of seats the INDIA bloc will win in the Lok Sabha polls. Further, speaking on the exit polls, the Congress leader said, “It is not exit poll, it is Modi media poll. It is his fantasy poll.” After the meeting, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, “We have discussed with our PCC presidents, CMs, in-charges and candidates, they are all very confident. This exit poll is a bogus poll for the government. INDIA alliance will get 295 seats and certainly form the government.”

‘Sidhu Moosewala Ka Song Suna Hai Aapne?’

While in conversation with reporters in Delhi, on being asked about the number of seats the INDIA bloc would win in the Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi jokingly replied, “Sidhu Moose Wala ka song suna hai aapne?” (Have you heard Sidhu Moose Wala’s song) referring to “295”; he replied 295 seats. Notably, the INDIA bloc delegation will meet the Election Commission today at 4:30 pm at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi.

PM Modi On INDIA Bloc After Exit Polls

In another news, after the exit poll predictions were out, PM Modi, on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), criticised INDIA Bloc. He said, “The opportunistic INDI Alliance failed to strike a chord with the voters. They are casteist, communal and corrupt. This alliance, aimed to protect a handful of dynasties, failed to present a futuristic vision for the nation. Through the campaign, they only enhanced their expertise on one thing- Modi bashing. Such regressive politics has been rejected by the people.”

(Inputs from ANI)








