How much gold found has been found in Karnatakas Lakkundi village? Check details here

The government has taken possession of the gold that has been found in Karnataka’s Lakkundi village.

Gold reserves- Image only for representational purposes

What has ASI said on gold found in Karnataka’s Lakkundi village?

How was gold spotted in Karnataka’s Lakkundi village?

Who owns the gold spotted in Karnataka’s Lakkundi village

In a shocking but significant development from India’s South, gold ornaments and ancient coins have been unearthed during house construction in Karnataka’s Lakkundi village. According to police, an eighth standard student spotted the ornaments in a copper pot, where gold weighing up to 700 grams was found by the Archaeological Survey of India. Here are all the details you need to know about the gold that has been found in Karnataka’s Lakkundi village.As per the recent update in the Karnataka Lakkundi village gold case , the superintending Archaeologist, ASI — Dharwad circle, Ramesh Mulimani visited the spot, a day after a copper pot containing the gold was found thereby announcing the update. “This is not a treasure… many ornaments found are broken. They were found in the kitchen area of the house. In the past, our ancestors used to hide ornaments by burying them beside the kitchen stove area, as they had no treasury. This was a practice in the past and what has been found now also seems to be the same thing,” Mulimani was quoted as saying by PTI report. “It needs to be ascertained the age of the ornaments. Many are broken. If coins were found, we could have assessed to which period they belonged,” he said.“The boy honestly told the senior members of the village. Soon after getting information, the officers and evaluators from various departments reached the spot. There were 22 items kept in the pot, which have been taken into possession,” Gadag SP Rohan Jagadeesh had told reporters on Saturday.As per the PTI report, the government has taken possession of the 470 grams of gold comprising various forms of ornaments, including necklace, bangle and earrings.