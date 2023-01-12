How Mumbai-Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) Bridge Will Cut Travel Time From Mumbai to Pune
Mumbai-Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) Bridge: With the inauguration of the Mumbai-Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) bridge in November 2023, travel time from Sewri in central Mumbai to Chirle in Navi Mumbai will cut from 3 hours to 15-20 minutes. This “longest sea bridge in the country” will be the first in the country to have an Open Road Tolling (ORT) system. Speaking to a leading portal, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that the project will give a big boost to the economy.
- Of the 22-km bridge, the 16.5 km-long-stretch is above the sea.
- The project is financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
- It is being built at a cost of over Rs 17,000 crore.
- The bridge is expected to cater to 70,000 vehicles daily.
- Vehicles would not have to stop on the bridge for paying toll as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Sealink (MTHL) is expected to follow the Open Road Tolling (ORT) technology.
- This system is currently used in Singapore, said officials of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), a Maharashtra government agency which is the implementing authority for the six-lane MTHL project, financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.
- The MMRDA successfully launched the first longest Orthotropic Steel Deck (OSD) in package-2 of MTHL in the presence of Chief Minister Shinde, the authority said in a press release.
- The first longest OSD of package-2 of about 22 km long Trans-Harbour link between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai is 180 metres long and weighs 2,300 metric tonnes.
- The MTHL will also be linked to the under-construction eight-lane coastal highway which begins from Marine Drive to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.
- A major long-term benefit expected of the MTHL is reduction in travel time between Mumbai and Pune.
- MTHL is expected to cut down travel time between Lonavla, Khandala and Mumbai by 90 minutes.
