How Online Betting Platforms Run Away With Coffers, Pay No Taxes

New Delhi: On 13th June, 2022, India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting advised newspapers, private TV channels and digital news publishers to refrain from publishing advertisements on online betting platforms. On July 24, G2G Gaming reported that Dream11-owned FanCode, which is the official digital broadcaster for the then-ongoing India tour of the West Indies, was seen promoting FairplayNews, a surrogate brand for betting website fairplay.club, during the telecast of the 1st ODI. Clearly, online betting platforms have found a way to bypass the current laws in place.Also Read – Online Gamers in Tamil Nadu, Attention! Govt May Soon Ban Virtual Gaming. All You Need To Know

On October 3, the government of India sent two strongly worded advisories — one, for private television channels, and the other, for digital news publishers and OTT platforms urging them to refrain from showing advertisements of online betting sites and surrogate advertisements of such sites. The advisories were supplemented with evidence which contained direct and surrogate advertisements of offshore betting platforms such as Fairplay, PariMatch, Betway, Wolf 777, and 1xBet. Also Read – Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Code: Step-by-step Guide To Do

ONLINE BETTING PLATFORMS RUN AWAY WITH FILLED COFFERS AND PAY NO TAXES

We’re talking about offshore online gaming companies with deep pockets garnering thousands of crores of’ deposits’ every month in India. According to a Moneycontrol report, top six of these operators alone accumulate about Rs 5,500 crore every month. A detailed report titled “Offshore Online Betting And Gambling In India: A Risk Assessment” by ESYA Centre shows how VIP-Bet Club offers betting tips allegedly based on insider information of sports matches where outcomes have been fixed. The site (https://vip-bet.club/) leads to the following results. Also Read – Lucknow Park Turns Into Haven For PUBG Enthusiasts, Most Families Unaware Of The Consequences

In its report ESYA Centre also shared a screengrab of their WhatsApp conversation with the administrator of VIP Bets. The operator of VIP Bets’ WhatsApp account told ESYA Centre that a monthly plan could be bought for 150 Euros, and after the payment he/she would add them to a Telegram group for placing bets. The operator suggested using digital wallets like Neteller, Skrill or Ria though the person was also ready to accept payment through agents like Western Union, said the ESYA Centre report.

This is one such offshore online betting platform. The same report speaks about platforms such as JeetWin, CSGO Lounge , DOTA2 Lounge — all three registered in Curacao; VIP Bets is registered in North Macedonia, as per the report.

The report on Moneycontrol also cites a KPMG report and estimated that the offshore gambling sites are making Indian online gaming industry poorer by at least $25-30 Billion! The Indian online gaming industry, which is projected to generate a revenue of over Rs 25,000 crore by 2025 – as per the same KPMG report, is facing another set of sleepless nights because of Google’s alleged discriminatory policies allowing only fantasy and rummy apps in its Play Store.

HOW IS THE GOVERNMENT LOSING MONEY?

Both betting and gambling, whether offline or online, come under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) because both are supplies of services per the GST law. Currently, an 18 per cent GST is levied on online games of skill and a 28 per cent GST is levied on online games of chance. And not to mention, none of the offshore online gaming platforms are paying the taxes, because, technically, they operate illegally.

Even though the government of India is cracking down on these companies by warning the platforms that provide them advertisements, it’s more like plucking the leaves of a plant rather than its roots to prevent its growth. Stringent laws should be formulated preventing loopholes that force these offshore companies to pay their due or cease to operate in India and the revenue generated from advertisements should flow to legal news channels and social media platforms