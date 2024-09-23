Home

How Ratan Tata fell in love with a girl at an architectural firm in USA, could not marry her because…

In his early days, Ratan Tata was an employee in an architectural corporation in Los Angeles. It was there he met a woman and fell head over heels in love with her.

When we talk about Ratan Tata, we often focus on his wealth, business and charity but what we often miss is his personal life. Once in an interview, businessman Ratan Tata shared details about his love life where he said to the media that he was closed to marrying his favorite person but could not.

The esteemed business leader Ratan Tata is celebrated not just for his industry success as the previous chairman of Tata Sons but also for his charitable endeavors. Throughout all these years, Ratan Tata’s influence has extended across varied demographics, significantly affecting many lives and business practices.

Despite his long glory run, Ratan Tata’s approach is always marked by modesty and unpretentiousness. Talking about his tenure at Tata, Ratan Tata’s successful tenure resulted in big contracts, and won him commendations and a superb reputation among his business peers.

Love life of Ratan Tata

He led a comfortable, pleasant life and even had thoughts of tying the knot with her. However, a difficult choice confronted him; he had to return to India and nurse his sick grandmother who had been dealing with her illness for close to seven years.

Even though Ratan Tata wanted to bring her back to India, that never actually happened. Due to the Indo-China war of 1962, the young woman’s family was reluctant to let her relocate, which eventually led to their love story’s end. The identity of the is woman is still a mystery today, as per a report by the Times Entertainment.

Ratan Tata confessed that despite being in many relationships, he never encountered a woman he felt could be his “wife”. It is said that Ratan Tata almost got hitched while in Los Angeles, but the plan fell through when he had to travel to visit his aging grandmother.











