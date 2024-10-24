How rich is Congress leader? Is she richer than her brother Rahul Gandhi?

Priyanka Gandhi owns a Honda CRV car valued at Rs. 8 lakh, which was gifted to her by her husband. In addition, she possesses gold worth Rs. 1.15 crore and silver valued at Rs. 29 lakh. Priyanka also owns agricultural land worth Rs. 2.10 crore in Sultanpur Mehrauli village, Delhi, in which her brother Rahul Gandhi has a share. Furthermore, Priyanka has a house in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, valued at Rs. 5.63 crore.

Robert Vadra’s total assets

Robert Vadra’s total assets amount to Rs. 65.5 crore, which includes Rs. 37.9 crore in movable assets and Rs. 27.64 crore in immovable assets. His income comes from various sources such as rent, business, interest, investments, and other channels.

Rahul Gandhi net worth

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while filling his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls from Rae Bareli in May, declared assets of more than Rs. 20 crore in his papers, including gold worth Rs. 4.2 lakh, but said he does not own any residential apartment or motor vehicle.

Rahul Gandhi has declared movable assets to the tune of Rs. 9,24,59,264, including shares worth Rs. 4,33,60,519 and mutual funds of Rs. 3,81,33,572, bank balance of Rs. 26,25,157 and gold bonds of Rs. 15,21,740.

The former Congress president has declared immovable assets with a current market price of Rs. 11,15,02,598. These include self-acquired assets currently worth Rs. 9,04,89,000 and inherited assets worth Rs. 2,10,13,598.