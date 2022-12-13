With Rohit out with a dislocated left thumb, suffered during the second ODI while attempting to take a catch, Rahul and Gill are sure to open the batting in the series opener in Chattogram on December 14.

How Rohit Sharma’s Injury Makes Life Easy For Rahul Dravid, Explains Mohammad Kaif

New Delhi: After Rohit Sharma was ruled out from the Indian test squad against Bangladesh there are many speculations going on for the replacement of the Indian skipper ahead of the first test. Rohit Sharma is currently in Mumbai for the treatment of his thumb injury. The Indian team management is still hopeful of Rohit returning to the scheme of things for the second Test match but Shami and Jadeja are out of both Test matches. Kaif agreed that Rohit’s experience and his captaincy skills will be missed but added that it solves the headache of choosing the openers from Rohit.

With Rohit out with a dislocated left thumb, suffered during the second ODI while attempting to take a catch, Rahul and Gill are sure to open the batting in the series opener in Chattogram on December 14.

“If Rohit was there, they would have struggled to pick the top two because Shubman Gill is there and KL Rahul is there. Now that Rohit Sharma is not there, we are sorted, then we can have GIll and Rahul opening for the first Test. No.3 will be Pujara, four will be Virat Kohli, five Shreyas Iyer, six Rishabh Pant and then five bowlers with Ashwin and the others coming in. Since Rohit is not there, selection will become a bit easier for Dravid,” Kaif said in a select-media interaction organised by Sony Sports Network ahead of the first Test match.

BCCI have included Abhimanyu Easwaran as Rohit’s replacement for the first Test but the chances of him getting a match are slim.

“Rohit has done well since he became captain. Apart from the big multi-nation events like Asia Cup and World Cup. It was the same with Virat. When he was the captain, he was winning all bilaterals so when Rohit became captain people thought we need to win ICC events as there were no trophies. That’s why people are disappointed. But overall, his record is good. In the World Cup, we won four matches. There are ups and downs. South Africa lost to the Netherlands. England lost to Ireland. India played well, apart from one bad against England. Rohit is a good captain. Still, early days for us to judge how he has done.

India will play the first test match on December 14 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Bangladesh.



