Weekly Dalal Street Review: How Sensex And Nifty Performed This Week

On Friday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 303.15 points up at 60,261.18 and Nifty50 was trading 98.40 points up at 17,956.60.

New Delhi: Indian indices ended on a cheery note this week after three days of bloodbath. On Monday, January 9, 2023, Dalal Street ended in green with indices recapturing the psychological marks, they fell out of, a week before. But the three trading days that followed saw very little to cheer on Dalal Street. And today, Friday, even though the market opened in green, the morning trade was completely marred by tech stocks that went down. However, eventually, markets gathered momentum as the day progressed and finally, Sensex ended up reclaiming its 60K territory.

Speaking about the week’s performance, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd said, “Both Nifty Index and Sensex gained around 0.5 per cent in the past week. BSE Midcap Index lost 0.08 per cent while BSE SmallCap Index gained 0.14 per cent. Indian equity markets remained concerned about growth prospects, even as inflation continued its downward trajectory both globally and domestically.”

“Most major sectors gained on a week-on week basis with BSE IT, BSE Capital Goods, BSE Oil and BSE Metals and BSE Auto gaining the most. Bank Nifty and BSE Pharma were near to flat. While key sectors which declined were BSE FMCG, BSE Consumer Durable, BSE Oil & Gas and BSE Realty. Within the Nifty Index, Tata Motors (+8.5%), Hindalco (+5.6%) and JSW Steel (+5.4%) gained the most and Bharti Airtel (-4.9%), Titan Company (-4.6%) and Divis Lab (-2.8%) lost the most. FPIs were net sellers in the past five trading sessions, while DIIs were net buyers in the same period,” Mr Chouhan added.

“Going forward, D-street will focus on the macro trends. Markets going ahead may be dominated by global news flows and steps taken by different governments to tackle their economy. On the economy front, the CPI softened in December 2022 to 5.7% (November: 5.9%), led mainly by a sequential fall in food prices. Meanwhile, November IIP grew by 7.1% (October: (-)4.3%), with sequential growth of 6%,” he observed.

“In Global news, China’s exports and imports fell less than expected in December, the customs administration said Friday. The milder slump meant trade still grew for all of 2022. In US, December’s monthly decline in the consumer price index gets the Federal Reserve a step closer to beating inflation, though they’re highly unlikely to signal an easing of policy anytime soon. The key inflation gauge fell 0.1% for the month, in line with market expectations and was the biggest drop since April 2020. In other Global news, The World Bank slashed its 2023 global economy growth outlook to 1.7% for 2023 from its earlier projection of 3%. The World Bank cut its growth outlook for China for 2023 from 5.2% to 4.3%, Japan from 1.3% to 1%, and Europe and Central Asia from 1.5% to 0.1%,” said Mr Shrikant Chouhan while concluding his observation on the weekly market outlook.



