India on Saturday made RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers coming from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand.

How Susceptible Or Immune Are Indians To Latest Covid-19 Variant BF.7? EXPERT SPEAKS

Corona India Update: Amidst the rapidly increasing cases of corona in China and other countries, good news has come for India regarding the epidemic. Unlike these countries, the people of India have hybrid immunity. Dr Randeep Guleria, former director of AIIMS, said that unlike China, India is safe from another wave of the Covid epidemic due to hybrid immunity. After the sudden increase in the cases of Corona in China, India has also increased its vigilance.

India on Saturday made RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers coming from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. Dr Guleria said that India’s situation is comfortable and there is no need to restrict international flights. He said that past experiences show that banning flights is not very effective in preventing the spread of infection.

Dr Guleria said that hybrid immunity is a combined effect of natural infection and vaccination. Considering the increasing cases of corona in other countries, the chances of severe cases and hospitalization of covid in India are negligible because the Indian population already has hybrid immunity due to very good vaccination coverage and natural infection.

He said that there is very little possibility of hospitalization of patients in India amidst the rising outbreak of Corona. He said that Omicron’s BF.7 subvariant is already present in India.



