Home

Business

How To Apply For NRI PAN Card Online: List of Documents, Processing | All You Need to Know

If NRIs have taxable income in India, then they need to have a PAN Card. In this article, check how NRIs can apply for a PAN Card.

PAN Card Updates

PAN Card Latest Update: In today’s digital era, PAN Card as a document carries paramount importance. It is a crucial document for Indian citizens because it is required for all monetary transactions. To file income tax returns as a Non Resident Indian (NRI), you need to have a PAN Card. If NRIs have taxable income in India, then they need to have a PAN Card. In this article, check how NRIs can apply for a PAN Card.

Here’s how to apply for NRI PAN card:

First, the NRIs need to fill in form 49A if they have Indian citizenship.

NRIs with citizenship of another country have to fill in Form 49AA.

Then, they need to submit forms online through UTIITSL and NDSL websites.

After submitting the form, an acknowledgment copy along with a 15-digit number generated needs to be sent to the designated address with the documents.

The address for communication provided by NRI inside India will cost Rs. 107 whereas that outside India costs Rs. 989 including application fees and dispatch charges.

Online applications have to pay fees through debit/credit card or Net banking.

NRI PAN Card: List of required documents

Two passport-sized photographs need to be provided in the acknowledgment form.

A copy of a bank account statement in the residing country.

A copy of the NRE bank account statement duly attested with at least two transactions in the past 6 months.



