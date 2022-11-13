Sunday, November 13, 2022
How To Block YouTube Ads For Free

But the whole fun of it gets spoilt when ads appear suddenly in the middle of the video.

How To Block YouTube Ads For Free

Block YouTube Ads: Who doesn’t love watching videos on YouTube? On this platform, you can easily watch different kinds of videos and movies. This Google platform is special in many aspects. But the whole fun of it gets spoilt when ads appear suddenly in the middle of the video. This is because to watch YouTube videos for free, users have to watch ads.

Many times, these ads get the option to skip after 4 to 5 seconds. At the same time, sometimes you have to see the full 15 seconds of ads. The timing of the ad is so messed up on many occasions that the experience of the entire video gets spoiled. To avoid this, YouTube offers a premium subscription plan.

WANT TO REMOVE YOUTUBE ADS FOR FREE? DO THIS SETTING

To remove YouTube Ads on the web browser, you have to add an extension. With the help of Adblock For YouTube extension, you can block ads appearing on YouTube.

AD-FREE EXPERIENCE ON YOUTUBE

Apart from Chrome, this extension also works on Edge and other browsers. In this way, you can achieve an Ad-Free Experience on YouTube. At the same time, you can block YouTube Ads on the smartphone as well.

But for this, you have to take the help of third-party apps. If you want, you can block ads by using this extension on the browser on the phone as well.

FREE ADBLOCKER BROWSER

Apart from this, you have to download Free Adblocker Browser: Adblock & Private Browser from Google Play Store. Actually, this app is a web browser on which you do not see ads. In this way, you can remove YouTube Ads on the phone as well.




Published Date: November 13, 2022 10:25 PM IST





