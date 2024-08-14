Home

News

Independence Day 2024: How to Book Tickets Online For Red Fort Event; Complete Guide

Tickets for the event can be purchased online through the official website, aamantran.mod.gov.in. Each e-ticket has a unique QR code pinpointing the exact location of the parade.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Independence Day 2024: How to Book Tickets Online For Red Fort Event; Complete Guide



India is all set to commemorate its 78th Independence Day on Thursday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to unfurl the national flag at the iconic Red Fort at 7:30 am. The event, a cornerstone in the country’s history, is anticipated to attract a large audience, with preparations already in full swing. For those eager to witness this grand occasion at the Red Fort in the national capital, the process is straightforward. Tickets for the event can be conveniently purchased online through the official website at aamantran.mod.gov.in.

It is advisable to secure your tickets in advance if you plan to be part of the celebration. Three different types of online tickets will be available, and they will be released two days before the main event, ensuring a smooth and organized entry for attendees. Each e-ticket has a unique QR code pinpointing the exact location of the parade.

Categories of tickets

There are three categories of tickets available:

Category 1: Rs 20 per person

Rs 20 per person Category 2: Rs 100 per person

Rs 100 per person Category 3: Rs 500 per person

Steps to Book Tickets Online:

Visit the official website at aamantran.mod.gov.in.

Locate the ‘Online Ticket Booking for Independence Day 2024’ link on the homepage.

Fill in the required details, including name, phone number, and the number of tickets needed.

Upload the necessary documents for verification.

Select the number of tickets and the preferred category.

Complete the payment process.

Attendees are advised to print their tickets or have the digital version ready on their phones for entry.

NOTE: While putting in your details, ensure that the address provided matches the information on your official identification documents, such as PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, driving licenses, passports, or voter IDs.











