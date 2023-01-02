How to Check Delhi Traffic Challan Status Online. Check Step-by-step Guide Here

Delhi Traffic Challan Latest Update: You can avoid traffic challan by obeying guidelines and also being mindful of traffic conditions, and having your documents available with you.

traffic violations that can result in a challan include driving rashly or under the influence of intoxicants, speeding, jumping signals, riding a two-wheeler without a helmet.

Delhi Traffic Challan Latest Update: As CCTV cameras have been installed across the city to track traffic violations everywhere in the national capital, you might be accused of breaking traffic rules. The CCTVs have been installed to wipe out inaccuracies and promote transparency. In case you have violated any traffic guidelines and have been issued a challan by the Delhi police, how you should check challan status online? You can visit the official website of the Delhi Police, where you can check your online traffic challan.

Online traffic challan in India

According to the latest amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act, traffic violations that can result in a challan include driving rashly or under the influence of intoxicants, speeding, jumping signals, riding a two-wheeler without a helmet, overloading a car or two-wheeler with people, driving when underage or without carrying a valid drivers’ license, driving without insurance or a vehicle fitness certificate etc.

However, you can avoid this traffic challan by obeying the traffic guidelines and also being mindful of traffic conditions, and having your documents available and up to date.

How to Check Delhi Traffic Challan Status Online?

Use the Government of India Official Website- Parivahan, to check the online challan Delhi status

Visit the Parivahan e-Challan webpage.

Enter your Challan number/vehicle number/ Driving license number.

A list of your e-challans shall be displayed.

Click on the challan for your Delhi challan check or challan status.

How to Pay the Delhi Police Traffic Challan?

You Can Pay a Traffic Challan to the Delhi Traffic Police Both Online and Offline.

Paying Traffic e-Challan Online:

You can also pay your Delhi challan online by using the Government of India’s official e-challan website – Parivahan Sewa

Visit the Parivahan e-challan webpage.

Enter your username and password

Enter your Challan number/Vehicle number/Driving License number.

Enter the Captcha code and click on .

From the displayed list of e-challans, select one to make the payment.

Your offense details shall be displayed along with the pending fine.

Proceed with the payment.

Once the challan payment is done, you will receive a confirmation via an SMS alert and the transaction ID.

Using Delhi Government’s Official Web Portal:

Visit the Delhi Traffic Police website.

Select from the drop-down menu.

Enter your Vehicle number/Notice number and click “Search Details”.

You will get all the details regarding your Delhi traffic police pending challan and the due amount.

Click on the icon in front of the traffic fine for which you want to make the payment.

Choose your method of payment from the given options.

Once you’ve successfully made the transaction, you will receive the confirmation via an SMS alert.



